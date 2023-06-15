Clean energy is on the horizon. There is no denying it. Natural resources are finite and are gradually being phased out. More and more clean energy jobs are coming available. There is a large population of younger folks who will be vying for careers in this industry as it grows. I do not begrudge their employment, however, I would like to advocate for two groups to be considered first as jobs open. First, are our fossil fuel workers. In West Virginia, a large percentage of these individuals will be coal miners. As a proud West Virginian who cares about the people of this state, I believe that we must ensure that all fossil fuel industry workers and especially our miners are taken care of. Another group that should be given priority as gainful career jobs become available is our veterans. A veteran myself, I believe that it is a disgrace to see so many of those who served our country and defended our people out on the streets with little to no resources.
Fossil fuel workers in West Virginia have been the backbone of our state's economy for generations. They have worked tirelessly to extract the resources that have powered our homes and businesses for decades. However, as the world shifts towards clean energy, these workers are facing an uncertain future. It is time for us to ensure that they are not left behind in the transition to a cleaner economy.
One way to do this is by giving them first priority at clean energy jobs. These workers have the skills and experience necessary to succeed in the clean energy sector. They are hardworking, dedicated, and have a strong work ethic. They deserve an opportunity to continue to contribute to the economy and society in a meaningful way.
Many of these men and women have made it their livelihood, their life. The job they chose is a family tradition and part of the fabric of their existence. Having to leave the career they know to transition into something new is not an easy task. They must be offered incentives to want to transition. To this end, we should provide them with a stipend while they train and transition into new jobs. This would help to mitigate the financial burden that often comes with retraining for a new career. It would also provide them with the necessary resources to invest in the education and training they need to be successful in the clean energy sector.
It is important to note that veterans are another deserving group. Often they struggle with unemployment and homelessness. Providing them with training and job opportunities in the clean energy sector could have a significant impact on their lives. According to the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans, veterans are disproportionately represented among the homeless population, with an estimated 1.4 million veterans experiencing homelessness at some point during a year.
Additionally, veterans face an unemployment rate that is higher than the national average. Helping veterans transition into clean energy jobs would not only provide them with a stable source of income, but would also give them a sense of purpose and community. Veterans have a strong sense of duty and commitment, and providing them with an opportunity to continue serving their country in a new way would be beneficial for both the veterans and society as a whole. Furthermore, providing them with a stipend while they train and transition would help them avoid falling into poverty and homelessness, and give them a chance to rebuild their lives.
The West Virginia New Jobs Coalition (WVNJC) is working to make this a reality by conducting listening sessions across the state, known as the Vision Project. The coalition is made up of community leaders, business owners, and other stakeholders who are committed to building a stronger and more sustainable future for our state. This project is designed to hear the concerns and needs of West Virginia residents and work to address them. The WVNJC hopes to amplify these voices and use the data to help shape the policies and platforms of our representatives in ways that address the true needs of West Virginia residents,
In conclusion, we have a responsibility to ensure that our fossil fuel workers and veterans are not left behind in the transition to a cleaner economy. By giving them first priority at clean energy jobs and providing them with a stipend while they train and transition, we can help them continue to contribute to our state's economy and society in a meaningful way. It is time to take action and invest in the future of West Virginia.
If you would like to participate in The Vision Project and have your voice heard, visit envision.newjobswv.org.
Zachary Shrewsbury
Fayetteville
