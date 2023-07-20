We are all on board with Kendrick Epling’s grand vision to improve baseball’s visibility in the area, and, in the process, to grow the number of kids playing the game at all levels. The game may have no better disciple than Epling to spread the gospel of all the good it can bring.
But let’s admit right from the get-go that Beckley has some hills to climb before it gets to the baseball mountaintop.
The grandson of Doug and Linda Epling and a member of this city’s No. 1 baseball family, Kendrick recently managed to bridge a divide in relations between his family and WVU Tech’s baseball program – a relationship that became so acrimonious that the Eplings barred the school’s baseball team from using the impressive Linda K. Epling Stadium for its home games.
Well, long story short, those days are now buried in the past, thanks to Kendrick. Come 2024, the Tech Golden Bears will return to the diamond up on Ragland Road.
And that in and of itself is great news – a thumbs up, if not two, for the Eplings, who have given much to the community.
But that alone will not turn this city into a baseball mecca – which will only happen if, first and foremost, people get off their duff and attend a game. There are few baseball-only facilities in the state as nice as what the Eplings have been so generous to give us here in the southern coalfields. And yet fans of the Beckley Miners baseball club, run by the Eplings, can tell you just how lonely the experience was of following that team. Many nights at the park there were but maybe 50 people cheering on the home team. And that was during warm summer weather. Tech’s schedule is in the spring when the temps and the winds will not be as forgiving.
The Tech advantage? At least some of its players will be local stock, kids who grew up in high school programs across the region. That in and of itself would help put more fans in the stands. And maybe, just maybe, start something special, here.
To take it further, can anyone envision a youth baseball and softball complex as a beehive of activity, games and tournaments throughout the spring, summer and fall where the high school heroes of tomorrow play their games today?
Can civic organizations and city council get behind the Tech team with support and promotions that encourage attendance?
Can this community pull together in a common goal – and have some fun in the process?
We certainly hope so, and it seems as though young Mr. Epling has opened the door.
● ● ●
Thanks, Kenneth Meadows, for setting up your lonely stand of farm produce at the Beckley Farmers Market this past Monday. Thanks, also, to the nice turnout of people who were there looking for tomatoes, potatoes, onions and more. And, finally, thanks to the city for making this available to residents.
Now, if we could only encourage more farmers to bring their goods to market.
Located at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway Plaza, the Farmers Market is open Mondays, from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., through September. And to that we give a green thumbs up.
● ● ●
Gov. Jim Justice and lawmakers have talked about pairing a special legislative session with the next interim legislative meetings, Aug. 6 to 8, and to focus in those deliberations on pushing more funding – an estimated $451 million from the state’s record surplus – to additional highway spending.
Meanwhile, WVU administrators and bean counters are scrambling with butcher knives in hand, carving $45 million from its budget. No program and certainly few teaching positions, right now, seem safe.
Meanwhile, as reported in Thursday’s Register-Herald by Amelia Ferrell Knisely with West Virginia Watch, there were more than 500 instances of children running away from foster care in 2022. One of the reasons for kids taking flight from placements? Lack of attention from staff inside the Department of Health and Human Resources.
Meanwhile, conditions at the state’s regional jails, including the infamous facility in Beaver, remain deplorable and severely understaffed.
Yet, our legislators want to spend those precious tax dollars on road repairs. Well, whatever happened to Roads to Prosperity monies that voters overwhelming approved a few years ago in the sum of $2.8 billion – with a “b” – dedicated to state roadways? Maybe it’s time the legislators call for an audit of that program, just to make sure the funds are going to where the governor promised, and spend those extra dollars lying around in surplus right now where we can all hear the cries for help.
This Legislature and this governor continue to get a big ol’ thumbs down.
