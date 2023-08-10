Thumbs up to voters in Ohio who rejected a Republican-backed attempt to raise the threshold for changing the state’s Constitution to 60 percent in a ballot initiative. Now, in a November election, Ohio citizens will decide whether to establish a right to abortion in the state’s Constitution. A simple majority will decide the outcome.
We are not convinced the vote was about abortion rights so much as it was about sending a clear message to a conservative legislature about an autocratic strategy to block citizen initiatives. But, we are well aware that three other red states – Kansas, Kentucky and Montana – have voted on the abortion-rights side of such referendums recently, so this serves a thumbs up to those who would push back against extreme forces running too far to one philosophical extreme or the other – in this case, to the far right without regard for where the people stand.
Republicans might want to take note that this sleepy little off-year, off-cycle vote attracted an unprecedented number of Ohio voters – in the middle of August – and the initiative lost by a wide margin – 56.5 percent to 43.5 percent.
● ● ●
Congratulations to Del. Sean Hornbuckle for being elected by fellow Democrats in the West Virginia House of Delegates as their minority leader. It was a historic moment for the party and for him as he is the first Black to take on the role.
For that, a thumbs up for both.
Hornbuckle, 37, who has been a member of the House since 2014, is a financial advisor and basketball coach. He faces impossible odds of advancing legislation from the left side of the political divide as the Democrats hold but 11 seats in a 100-seat House. As such, his aim is simple.
“We’re going to help out Republicans to create good legislation and fight off bad legislation,” he said, calling the Republican caucus “fractured.”
Still, “While we’re small in number, I do think we have the most talented caucus,” Hornbuckle said in accepting the job.
A tip of the hat to Del. Marty Gearheart, R-Mercer, for putting partisanship aside – for a moment, anyway – and a bit of collegiality in the chamber, saying to fellow delegates, “I think we have a tremendous amount of respect for [Hornbuckle] … We are all looking forward to working with him.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.