I grew up in a church that was nearly destroyed in an unforgettable flood in 2001. But the congregation continued gathering to worship. They persisted. I remember sitting beside my mom one summer night, trying to get cozy on logs that were pretending to be pews. It was still church.
It took a while, but they eventually rebuilt.
Regardless of their situation, they decided to build a home for recovering addicts, shelves stuffed full of food.
Nothing was fancy. Nothing was decorated with sparkling chandeliers or marble floors. Not even the people.
But it hewed to its mission – serving the people of the community.
It was a home.
And I grew up thinking that church was meant to look just like that. But then, I found out about “mega churches.”
For those leading the mega churches, it’s all about show, lights, makeup and the occasional purchase of a private plane or three. For them, it’s a literal business. And, quite frankly, something needs to be done.
Televangelists stand in front of their teleprompters, telling the viewers that their life will turn into something great, if only they would call in and offer up money. I guess it’s easier to say when they aren’t face-to-face and can go home to their mansion.
In the church I and so many others know, it’s about community and trying to find ways to help others. It’s about walking in as you are, not expecting a glamorized show fit for a TV audience.
These mega churches and televangelists have been making their mark on the world since the ’80s when the beauty of live performance was edited into glitzy television productions worthy of capturing the eyeballs of thousands – even tens of thousands.
The end result – huge donations – was coveted far and wide.
Since then, they have built houses the size of three Greenbrier resorts, equipped with swimming pools and all the necissities of a pampered life.
I guess televised religion in this genre works for some, but it just feels so odd, so gross, so different.
I don’t know where most of their funds go, and neither do you. Unlike other nonprofits, churches and church-affiliated organizations are exempt from filing annual information returns to the IRS.
But I’m sure it’s not all spent on luxuries. I’m sure they donate or put it back into the communities far and wide somehow, to some degree.
What I am a witness to is the small town churches that do more with less. I have seen them give out entire holiday meals to families and set up after-school programs for kids who have nowhere else to go for a sandwich. I have seen the local church go to work – and make lives work.
These mega churches need to be held accountable, some how, some way. They receive so much money from strangers who watch their shows and follow them religiously. It’s unjust for those givers to not know where their money is going, especially when so much is given.
But what do I really know? It’s just that I’m a little skeptical.
Sure, there’s nothing wrong with following along with televangelists, but I’ll choose a different pew until I see them working inside of their communities.
That’s what I grew up thinking church was and should be.
Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.