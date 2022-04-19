It is remarkable to me how far Utah citizens go to show disrespect for the civil law of the nation and state. One recent example among many is Sen. Mike Lee’s blind mistrust of our 245-year-old electoral law and process.
I think a good part of Utahns’ behavior can be traced to a theology which seems to posit church society as superior to civil society. Many believe the Kingdom of God is the church alone and that the government is broken or second rate.
This situation recalls the days of the medieval Catholic church when the pope invited Christians to support his choices for kings and laws throughout Europe. This kind of thinking led to the Reformation and not just separation of church and state, but subordination of church to state.
Democratic decision-making in the public sphere confers its own rather special and sacred authority. Government represents all of the people, not just those adhering to a particular private religious society. Church societies do not have freedom to disrespect the government that gives them their breath and protects their ongoing freedom of worship.
Kimball Shinkoskey
Woods Cross, Utah