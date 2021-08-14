We the people who love our country of America, who have grown up under a life of freedom and come from a generation of knowing moral absolutes such as right from wrong and good from evil, do not hardly even recognize our country today.
Yes, we believe the history of our Founding Fathers who absolutely knew the importance of individual liberties. We believe as they did that all Americans should enjoy and be able to practice their religion, that we should be able to gather together and be able to have the freedom of what we believe through free speech. Our forefathers believed these liberties were given to all directly as a gift from God and government could not take them away. Thomas Jefferson stated, “Can the liberties of a nation be secure when we have removed a conviction that these liberties are the gift of God?” I don’t think so!
Freedom of speech is definitely under attack daily, especially if the speech is from Christians. If you are in doubt, try speaking out about any manner of sin such as sexuality in any school board meeting or any public arena. Be aware as you will be called bigoted and hateful. Taking God out of this nation ultimately is leading to the erosion of God-given liberties.
It doesn’t take a whole lot of thought to see America’s sliding into tyranny especially when the tyranny is coming against Bible-believing folks. We as Christians all are called to keep speaking the truth in love and to come against the lies of the enemy with the word of God. We need to tell the world the coming consequences of sin and to share they can be rescued through the love of Jesus even though we may face persecution such as Jesus’ early followers did.
It’s not hate speech to give someone the truth to save their souls because Jesus used his freedom of speech to proclaim the truth all the way to the cross.
Sandy Dupree
Union