A response to the letter to the editor published Sept. 28th titled “The root of current rage against vaccine, masks” submitted by Stewart B. Epstein.
I think that the use of the word “rage” is definitely an overstatement in the context it was used in reference to anyone who does not want to take the vaccine or wear a mask. There is a constitutional right to have our individual freedom to choose. However, the far left and, yes, you can include some Democrats and even throw in some Republicans, refuse to honor our constitution and would rather tear the very fabric of it apart to fit their agenda.
Perhaps your use of the word “irrational” can be relegated to those who are in a state of frenzy over trying to get everyone to take the vaccine and even a booster and, oh yes, wear a mask whether you are vaccinated or not. Seems to me that natural immunity which is what a good portion of us have has not even been discussed in this scheme of things.
Really, do you honestly think that all of us who are conservative and have common sense are considered lonely and therefore feel the need to follow former president Donald Trump? I guess the “cult mentality” as you call following an individual should be more correctly put to Satan himself as he is the one behind all this radical push for power to overcome anyone who does not agree or get on board with the far left agenda.
I greatly suggest that you do a thorough search into the Scriptures as to the reason you are obviously a lonely, lost person who is in need of a savior and his name is Jesus. There is a wonderful group of people who belong to the lord called Christians who are not foolish or are not full of nonsense, but are filled with the truth of the Gospel and full of good common sense. You want to be accepted, then you best look into good moral values and find those who speak truth and not lies. Research God’s word (Bible) and there you will find a love and acceptance from the one who died on that cruel cross for you and that is the greatest love and acceptance you will ever find and you never need to feel lonely again.
“For God so loved the world that He gave up His only begotten Son so that whoever believes (trusts, clings to, relies on) in Him shall not perish (come to destruction, be lost) but have eternal life.” John 3:16 Amen.
Sandy Dupree
Union