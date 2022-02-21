Are you aware that every day in America over 2,000 unborn babies are murdered by abortion? Over 62 million abortions have been performed since the 1973 Roe vs Wade decision by the Supreme Court.
How can politicians say they want abortion to be safe, legal and rare when in reality this is deception as abortion is murder in the first degree? I guess the 1973 Supreme Court decision declared abortion legal. How many females have suffered severe adverse side effects not only physically but also mentally due to abortion? This is safety?
Now chemical abortion RU486 is currently available through the internet with no medical supervision. Abortion has not been rare by any means when over 62 million unborn babies have been murdered since the 1973 Supreme Court decision.
Babies in the womb have a heartbeat as early as four weeks, develop fingers and toes around eight weeks, and begin to hear and swallow at about 20 weeks.
America has lost the sanctity of a human life. All humans unborn and born are created in the image of God and are worthy of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.
We who call ourselves Christians are expected to stand up and protect the unborn and the born babies regardless of the circumstance in which a child is conceived.
Sandy Dupree
Union