In our local newspaper, there was a long article recently on Europe’s empty churches and how they are being converted to new uses.
This disturbs me, because Europe is a forbearer of events that eventually will affect the U.S., and as I look around our country I can see that religion has been taken out of our schools, and the Ten Commandments removed, too.
There is a world view that Christianity is starting to become less popular and people are getting away from worshiping God and Jesus. Some movements condemn Christianity, believing it is no longer necessary to worship our creator.
As Christians, we have a problem because many times we will not stand up for Jesus and God when they are criticized, because we don’t want to make a scene. But I notice that the Muslims have very restrictive views, but their views seem to skip persecution. And I refer to the gay movement, because the Quran condemns this lifestyle. Christianity seems to be the only major religion to be persecuted for their beliefs.
We must ask ourselves why God created the mortal, and the answer is to house the soul. It was made in his image in two parts, one-half male and one-half female. Once life ends, the soul returns to God and eventually the two halves of the soul will be reunited. Each half thus has a soul mate. This is God’s plan and not my plan.
Robert Morgan
Daniels
