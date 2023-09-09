Not all kids play football. Or basketball. Or softball.
Nor do they cheer or run track. Or hole up in a library to reread Milton’s “Paradise Lost.”
No, some students’ favorite pastimes revolve around the arts — more specifically, music.
For that reason we are pleased to see that an after-school music education program in Mercer County is expanding to additional schools.
The effort is being made possible by a $25,000 award from Chorus America to the Bluefield Arts and Revitalization Corporation (BARC), which will allow for a continuation and expansion of the Music Across the Years intergenerational after-school choral music program.
Brian Tracey, executive director of BARC, said the organization and Mercer County Schools have a strong relationship, having started Music Across the Years at Bluefield Primary School in 2022.
Beginning in October, Music Across the Years will now be offered at Athens Elementary, Bluefield Primary, Bluefield Intermediate, Lashmeet Matoaka and Spanishburg schools.
Tracey said the two organizations also will work together again this school year to offer Lessons in Film Education at the Granada Theater, a film-based educational tool developed by the non-profit.
The development of the intergenerational after-school choral music program is consistent with BARC’s purpose to use the arts to create opportunities for education, employment and entertainment, Tracey said.
“We are pleased to partner with Mercer County Schools to continue to provide educational opportunities in the arts, in this instance offering after-school choral singing programs to students and their families,” he said.
Projects funded by Chorus America’s Music Education Partnerships Grants program uphold the principles of access, diversity, equity and inclusion, according to information provided about the organization.
BARC is one of a select group of non-profit organizations from four regions across North America — British Columbia/Northwest U.S., Central Appalachia, Southwest U.S., and Upper Midwest — to receive this award supporting collaborative projects between non-profits and schools.
