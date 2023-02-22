In spite of all the lies he has told and all the harmful things he has done, a recent statement from President Joseph Biden is one of the most disgusting, insulting, patronizing things he has said to the citizens of the United States of America.
His recent statement, about the Chinese balloon, not being “A major threat” to our country is possibly the most patronizing of all.
If there were someone peeking into your windows and checking your doors, trying to find a way into your house, would you consider that “A major threat”? I would.
Brenda Maynor
