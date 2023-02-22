Children with an uncommon condition are being killed by West Virginia elected officials.
Imagine you are a minor taking medication to treat a debilitating condition that heightens your risk of early death. Suddenly, your elected official takes away access to that medicine without consulting your guardians, your doctor, or peer-reviewed medical science. Puberty-aged transgender children who receive hormone suppression or replacement medications should be able to access treatment that vastly improves their quality of life.
You may be asking yourself: Why can’t transgender minors just wait until they are 18 to begin hormone treatment? The reason is simple: Puberty begins much earlier than that, and when transgender children get hormone treatment, their chance of suicide goes down dramatically. Their mental health improves, and the effects are more beneficial than any other type of treatment. Without that treatment, transgender children are at risk of suicide, depression, drug abuse, and more.
I am not suggesting that all kids should change their gender. No one is trying to convince children to identify as transgender and use hormone treatment. Rather, these decisions are made after months or years of careful conversation between the child, parents, and doctors. Though rare, this condition is very real, affecting about 1% of kids in WV today.
Transgender people have been around for thousands of years, but you may not have noticed them because they often stayed out of sight to avoid discrimination and personal attack. They are more visible today in part because of modern medicine and therapies that empower transgender people to survive and thrive as their authentic selves.
Not every transgender child needs hormone treatment, but some do. Please allow this small minority of West Virginia kids with an uncommon condition to live – to survive – to thrive!
Tell your state senator to vote NO on HB2007.
Megan Gandy
Morgantown
