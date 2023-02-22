We see in our country and in our society some children raise themselves. Both parents usually have to work and we see a one parent household way too often. Some parents don't take the time to set standards or behavior. They are not involved in what is going on in their child's life.
In some households the child is exposed to drug use or over alcohol use. They emulate what they see or what they are exposed to or surrounded by.
In today's world, a child is lucky to escape abuse at home. We have children at age commit murder at 14. Too young to be tried as an adult, too young to be incarcerated. So it is society's problem.
Children in grade school taking a gun to shoot a teacher. You ask where are his parents? A girl of 15 bullied and beat up and the attackers posted it on social media. The young girl committed suicide because of trauma. A young person 9 years old was beat up by a 15 year old on a school bus. Students just videoed it. No one helped the girl.
A young girl was raped in a school bathroom. The girl's parents were the only ones who wanted answers and accountability. Students who attack teachers or authority. No strict accountability.
Our youth exposed to social media or other devices 24/7 and going to sites they should not. There is very little interaction between parent and child. They know nothing about their friends. They know little of the disrespect and vulgar language they show.
Law enforcement's hands are tied because of age. But parents and schools need a code of conduct and follow through when they cross the line.
If we don't take steps now, we may not have a next generation or a society that is survivable.
Carole Williams
Shady Spring
