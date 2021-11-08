Thanks to Dr. Reece for the reminder of the power of investing in our children by making the Child Tax Credit permanent in the Build Back Better Act. (“Child Tax Credit should be made permanent” by Josephine Reece, MD, The Register-Herald, Oct. 30, 2021). After many visits to family in the Mountain State and 35 years of teaching, I can confirm the good doctor’s view of how it is important for our children to have enough to eat and secure housing. Let’s all encourage Sen. Manchin (202-224-3121) to pass the Build Back Better legislation, including making the Child Tax Credit increase permanent. The investment in our children is worth the cost and will result in a better future for our country.
Willie Dickerson
Snohomish, WA