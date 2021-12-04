The expanded federal Child Tax Credit has been especially beneficial to our state. This temporary expansion was part of the American Rescue Plan passed by Congress earlier this year as the latest effort to help the nation get through the pandemic. But this enhanced credit should continue given how important it has been in reducing child poverty already.
My job involves working with teenagers from the age of 15 to 18. In talking with them, I have learned that some of them have gone hungry. The expanded Child Tax Credit provides direct monthly payments to many parents to make sure the needs of their children are being met. It is doing that. For example, within the first month that the payments were made available, the number of households with children that reported not having enough food dropped significantly.
Not having enough food is just one of the hurdles that face many low-income West Virginians. Finding the resources to make it week to week can be challenging. The expanded Child Tax Credit has made a difference by helping families pay for other necessities beyond food, including clothing, school supplies, and utilities. It has also helped to lighten their debt load and has helped by providing money for child care.
That’s good in itself, but reducing stress for families and children can have other benefits. Childhood stress, including financial hardship, is linked to higher risk of developing substance use disorders. We know that about 90 percent of people with substance use issues started using substances before they turned age 18.
When families receive cash assistance, such as the expanded Child Tax Credit, their improved financial situation reduces the stress of simply trying to make it through the week. That might be why studies from the United States and other countries show a correlation between families’ cash benefits and reduced spending on alcohol and tobacco. This is more important now than ever because of the isolation and financial problems many families have experienced during the pandemic. The expanded Child Tax Credit puts another tool in our toolbox to combat the things that can lead to substance use disorder.
The expanded Child Tax Credit is one way we can help our children and is a concrete way of letting them know that someone cares for them – that we, as a state and nation, care for them. Both Senator Capito and Senator Manchin have been champions for children in our state. Overall, 93 percent of children in West Virginia will benefit from this credit expansion, which includes strong safeguards against fraud. I encourage Congress to support this legislation that will help strengthen our children, and not only our children, but our families, our state, and our nation.
— Reverend Alton Dillard is the presiding elder, West Virginia Annual Conference of the African Methodist Episcopal Church, Third District.