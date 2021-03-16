We have learned many lessons over the past year. One of the most pressing lessons is that access to quality, high speed internet is essential for modern living. Our children have relied on it to learn, our seniors have relied on it for telehealth, and our families have relied on it to stay in touch with their family members who have left West Virginia.
Unfortunately, West Virginia’s broadband infrastructure is as poorly maintained (not to mention far less modernized) as her physical infrastructure. Some of our children may be held back in school because they could not access the high speeds required for teleconferencing. Some of our seniors will have health conditions that have remained undiagnosed and untreated because they cannot afford the internet prices offered by cable company monopolies and can’t get to the doctor. Some West Virginians have spent over a year isolated from their families because they could not install a new program on their phone or computer.
The cable companies have promised to bring the modern world to West Virginia, but they have not been held accountable when they fail. They have made millions of dollars from our people, yet we are still falling behind, falling ill, and falling into loneliness. The time for accountability is now.
Earlier this legislative session, we passed HB 2002, the “Broadband Bill.” I applaud my colleague, Delegate Daniel Linville (R-Cabell), Chair of the Committee on Technology and Infrastructure, for the hard work he put into this bill. I was fortunate to work with him on the bill to strengthen the consumer protection provisions in the legislation. Those protections include provisions such as requiring internet providers to give customers a 30-day notice before increasing rates and allowing the customer to bring complaints of an unresolved billing dispute to the West Virginia Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division. It also says that customers must receive a service credit for any period that the internet is down and prevents cable companies from selling something that they can’t provide.
This bill also creates a Broadband Council at the West Virginia Office of Development, which I believe will take the task of bringing our broadband infrastructure into the 21st century seriously. Part of the problem has been that internet technology has advanced much more quickly than the regulatory and legal protections that govern this essential service, allowing these cable companies to function and profit as an unregulated monopoly of “utility.” What is needed is not just these new proposed regulations but competition. House Bill 2002, the “Broadband Bill,” will fix that and position West Virginia to take full advantage of the federal and state money committed to “Broadband” over the next several years.
With less than 4 weeks left in this year's legislative session, House Bill 2002 is currently sitting idle, waiting to be taken up by the Senate’s Committee on Government Organization. I hope that the Senate leadership there will take advantage of this opportunity that the House has given them to truly bring West Virginians up to speed with access to fast, reliable, and affordable connectivity to the “information superhighway.” No better proven road to make West Virginia a better place to live and work has been offered up this session.
— Del. Mick Bates, D-Raleigh 30, represents much of Beckley and Raleigh County in the West Virginia House of Delegates.