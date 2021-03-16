Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.