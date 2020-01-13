If you have been reading my weekly articles, you know I talk each week about our community of southern West Virginia (and Bluefield, Va.) and how the United Way of Southern West Virginia works to support this amazing community we are blessed to live in.
According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, the definition of “community” is 1a) unified body of individuals, such as a) the people with common interests living in a particular area broadly — the area itself, the problems of a large community; b) a group of people with a common characteristic or interest living together within a larger society — a community of retired persons community; c) a body of persons of common and especially professional interests scattered through a larger society of academic community — the scientific community; d) a body of persons or nations having a common history or common social, economic, or political interests — the international community; e) a group linked by a common policy; f) an interacting population of various kinds of individuals in a common location; g) state or commonwealth; 2a) social state or condition — the school encourages a sense of community in its students; b) joint ownership or participation — community of goods; c) common character — likeness of community interests; d) social activity — fellowship; and 3) society at large — the interests of the community.
WOW — who knew there were so many definitions of community? I feel very blessed to live in our community that is so supportive of our friends and neighbors that are all members of this southern West Virginia community. I feel proud to live in this community and call it my home. If you have a chance, please read the wonderful guest column written by Ed McCall in The Register-Herald on Jan. 2, 2020. He does a beautiful job of discussing what community means to Meadow Bridge High School.
We all know people who would love to move back to this community they love to call home, but many feel they can’t due to job availability or other circumstances. With that being said, I would like to take this opportunity to welcome back to our community someone who grew up here, loves the area, and wants to come back to help make a difference. That is our new executive director of the United Way of Southern West Virginia — Megan Legursky. She and her husband, Doug Legursky, both grew up here and love this area. They have been living in Pittsburgh for 10 years while Doug played in the NFL — six years with the Steelers, one with Buffalo, and one with San Diego. They love the area they call home and would visit as often as they could. They have been feeling a tug at their hearts to get back home to the community they love so much and feel very blessed they have been presented the opportunity to do just that. They are looking forward to raising their three children in the community where they were raised. Megan has hit the ground running, spending her first official work week in Alexandria, Va., at United Way Worldwide at the New President’s Forum to learn all she can to continue the wonderful legacy in place from former executive directors, among them Jill Gwinn, Linda Lugar, Margaret Ann O’Neal and most recently Michelle Rotellini. She has big shoes to fill, but I know with the support of this amazing community we live in and the wonderful community partners affiliated with The United Way of Southern West Virginia, she is up to the challenge and looking forward to continuing the focus of the United Way on the Health, Education, and Financial Stability of our community.
Please welcome Megan and Doug Legursky and their family back home to this community they love, and think about how you can help other members in need in our community by being a hand raiser and a game changer. No donation is too small, so please consider a contribution or pledge to The United Way of Southern West Virginia. You can pledge conveniently and securely online at www.unitedwayswv.org or by calling 304-253-2111 to speak with a United Way representative. You may also mail your contribution to United Way of Southern West Virginia, PO Box 5456, Beckley, WV 25801.