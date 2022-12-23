Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year. Celebrating Jesus, born in a manger, come to save the world. No wonder they called him wonderful.
In his 33 years on earth, the Bible says in John 21:25: “And there are also many other things which Jesus did, the which, if they should be written every one, I suppose that even the world itself could not contain the books that should be written. Amen.”
Jesus never wrote a song yet the world is filled with music and melodies about him. He did not establish a college but at age 12, he confounded the scholars in the temple. He was neither a chef nor a baker, but he fed multitudes without a stove or oven. He was not a fisherman but he taught fishermen where and how to fish, then prepared fish for them to eat. He healed the broken-hearted and healed physical bodies without medicine, prescriptions, herbs or hospitals. He stopped funeral processions and raised the dead. Herod couldn’t harm him and the Sadducees couldn’t hinder him. Pharisees couldn’t persuade him, the Scribes couldn’t outsmart him and the Jews couldn’t overcome him. The world could not sway him and Satan could not seduce him. The grave could not decay him and death could not destroy him. He was the last sacrifice for sin and arose as savior of the world. He’s still alive, seated at the right hand of God, interceding for us today.
Kings, queens and presidents have come and gone yet he lives on and on. One day he’ll become the king of kings and the lord of lords. What a day that will be. Are you ready to meet him? Perhaps today?
Bonnie Galford
Wayside
