Celebrate Presidents Day by being a leader in our community

The United Way of Southern West Virginia is working for the betterment of our communities and looking after the welfare of our citizens that need our help. Today is Presidents Day and I thought that it may be appropriate to think about the past in order to look forward with some of the needs our communities are faced with today.
Our first president, George Washington, the father of our country, was a very determined man with a lot of compassion for the mission he was faced with. One of his quotes, “Happiness and moral duty are inseparably connected,” may be fitting for the situation currently occurring in southern West Virginia. You and I have a moral duty, I believe, to help others that are less fortunate so that we may all create happiness. We can aid in doing that through the United Way. George Washington also said, “It is better to offer no excuse than a bad one.” Think about that for a moment. I may be poor myself but if I can offer my time to help another, I may have helped more than I can imagine. We have no excuse for not helping in some way with the issues facing our communities.
We all try to do as our parents wish and I am sure that we all missed that target more than once in our life. Abraham Lincoln said, “I remember my Mother’s prayers and they have always followed me. They have clung to me all my life.” I can relate to this; can you? At some time in our lives we have all had a need. That need may have been illness, advice or things as simple as a baby sitter. If you are really desperate and on the street without a home, or you are a child without anyone that cares, you may not have a mother to care, provide, or pray. That is where the agencies that are funded by United Way can help. If we assist low-income health clinics, homeless shelters, child advocacy centers, senior centers, food pantries, drug recovery programs, and other agencies that the United Way helps fund, we do for others as our mother prayed. “That some achieve great success, is proof to all that others can achieve it as well” is an Abraham Lincoln quote. We should ask what success is. If you have nothing, success may be making it until tomorrow. In southern West Virginia we should strive for all our citizens to be successful. Even if we make small improvements, we never know when or what may cause a person to achieve great success that Lincoln spoke of.
Great leaders know the needs of people and genuinely care what the future may look like. Martin Luther King Jr. was never president but was a leader that changed the path of history and the way we think about life. One of his quotes is: “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.” He also said, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly.” We can all learn from this. Southern West Virginia has a lot of issues and we are all in them together. If we all help just a little, we can achieve great things. The great things may seem small to you or me but that same small thing may be astronomical to someone that is struggling.
We continue to raise funds toward our annual goal at the United Way of Southern West Virginia. Can you help? Will you help? Please do! Someone less fortunate than you may really need just a hand up. If we are able to have small accomplishments, I believe larger accomplishments will come our way. We shall strive for success. Enjoy Presidents Day!
Won’t you please consider being a hand raiser and game changer to help our communities by supporting United Way? You can pledge conveniently and securely online at www.unitedwayswv.org, calling 304-253-2111 to speak with a United Way representative, or mailing your contribution to United Way of Southern West Virginia, PO Box 5456, Beckley, WV 25801.