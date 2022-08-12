In what can only be described as one of the bigger legislative victories for President Biden and congressional Democrats, the Inflation Reduction Act, a sweeping climate, tax and health care package, passed the House Friday night on a party-line vote.
And none too soon.
What started out as a $3.5 trillion omnibus package in 2021 was scaled back by half and then left for dead earlier this year because one Democratic senator, our very own Joe Manchin, decided it was too expensive and too broad.
It had to be scaled back, he said.
And then, in just the past few weeks, the bill found life when our senior senator and Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., emerged from behind the negotiating curtain to say that they had reached a $700 billion deal.
Manchin had eliminated most all of the social welfare planks in the plan, distilling it to what he thought was essential and important for these times.
As a result, Biden’s domestic policy had not only survived but the bill deployed $370 billion along the front lines to battle global warming and re-enforce energy programs aimed at helping the United States cut greenhouse gas emissions by an estimated 40 percent below 2005 levels by the end of the decade.
And that, in and of itself, is pretty good.
Other positives: The legislation extends for three years subsidies to help people afford insurance under the Affordable Care Act, lowers the cost of prescription drugs by allowing Medicare to negotiate prices and caps recipients’ annual out-of-pocket drug costs. Those policies have long been sought by Democrats – and opposed by Republicans – and have always polled well among the general population, no matter the political stripe.
The package will be paid for by the rich via a new tax on company stock buybacks and a 15 percent corporate minimum tax for wealthy companies. Initial analyses of the legislation found that it could reduce the nation’s deficit by as much as $300 billion over a decade.
So, yes, a legal pad filled with the bullet points of a Democratic wish list and campaign promises, all in one bill – in sum, a major political win in the run-up to this fall’s general election.
But, fair warning to one and all, the climate battle has only begun – and the U.S. and the global village have been terribly late to the fight.
This bill, at best, is but a down payment to fix what is nearly irrevocably broken.
For the past four decades, the U.S., which has pumped more greenhouse gases into the atmosphere than any other country, has failed to take significant action on reining in its bad behavior – despite scientific research saying that there would be a reckoning one fateful day for our wasteful ways.
Well, that day has arrived. And it is not an exaggeration to say that the best climate day in the foreseeable future is today, right now, because tomorrow, next week, next month and next year are all going to be worse because our climate is boiling on the front burner, all because we could not curb our appetite for fossil fuels.
As such, according to a report issued just this week, warming in the Arctic is happening at a much faster rate than many scientists had expected.
But you don’t have to go all the way to the weakening ice shelves in Antarctica to see evidence of climate change. We can take a look just across the state’s border with Kentucky where torrential rains have brought catastrophic flooding these past few weeks, washing through dozens of Appalachian communities, sweeping away homes, businesses and lives.
Those storms are only going to become more intense, the flooding increasingly dangerous and deadly – the consequences of our collective inaction – on both sides of the state line.
Across our country and around the globe we will see significant increases in catastrophic droughts, wildfires and heat waves previously never experienced. Forest fires and droughts out west will become normalized – if they haven’t already. Mass migration away from hot zones will put additional pressure on capacities to provide for immigrants.
Not to spoil the Democrats’ celebratory mood, but once all the champagne bottles have been emptied, our political leaders will need to open their eyes to the sobering reality that achieving necessary reductions in rising global temperatures will require the U.S. to impose new regulations on emissions and set standards for the rapid adaptation of electric cars, wind and solar power.
And that’s just the easy stuff.
Anybody ready to talk about eliminating the nation’s fossil fuel emissions in the next two decades?
Well, that’s what it will take to turn down the thermostat and ensure a livable environment for the next generations.
Sobering, we know. But that’s the reality.
