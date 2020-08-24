Balls of gray fluff dart across the concrete patio. Two small kittens are engaged in a battle of epic proportions in the midst of several plants at the edge of a landscaped area.
They stalk. They chase. They pounce. They roll. It’s the best entertainment available.
Meanwhile, two more kittens meander around a mulched area near the edge of their home underneath the hedges.
It’s Friday evening and, with full bellies, the babies are content and playful.
As Mom finishes her meal, there’s a rare sighting near the back of our newspaper building. Daddy cat has made an appearance. Soon, he stealthily joins the family and finishes dinner with his sweetheart.
It’s a beautiful moment, but one we know can’t last forever. The adult cats are feral, and the kittens on their way to becoming that way.
● ● ●
We began feeding the mother cat when we realized she had a litter of kittens. Soon, she moved the babies to the hedges near our outdoor break area.
In a year of Covid-19 stories and other dark headlines, we were blessed to have a respite with weeks of kitten watching right outside our newspaper doors. We fed them, and hoped to tame them – but it didn’t happen.
Momma cat was definitely feral and the kittens followed her lead. They would eat and play within feet of us, but quickly ran if we tried to approach.
● ● ●
After writing a column about the cats last month, I had subsequent conversations with Darlene Little, with Second Chance for Cats, and Michelle Cole, West Virginia Third Congressional District leader of the Humane Society of the United States. They offered to help with trapping Momma and the kittens.
Darlene brought traps to the paper late one afternoon and within 30 minutes the mother cat and two kittens were captured and taken to the rescue.
The next day we set the traps again and, by noon, Sales Manager Jess Goins had corralled our little black kitten into the cage. Darlene once again came to the paper and transported the third kitten back to the rescue.
All that was left was our third striped kitten, and she proved to be elusive. Throughout the afternoon we could hear mournful wailing coming from the hedges as she searched for her mother and siblings.
It was heartbreaking, and several of us were distraught at the thought of her spending the night alone. Later that evening we again baited the trap with fresh food, and I took a seat at the picnic table hoping this last-ditch effort would work.
Soon, I saw tiny paws emerge from the hedges. The kitten sniffed the trap, then cautiously crept inside. When the door closed shut, the kitten was irate, to say the least, and threw what could only be termed a hissy fit. However, we knew it was for the best.
I quickly called Darlene, who headed our way for the pickup. Momma cat had been spayed that day but was back at the rescue with the three other kittens.
Hanging up the phone I turned back to the trap and saw a rainbow in the sky above the cage.
It was a welcome sign.
● ● ●
In the days that followed, Darlene began taming the kittens and took them for a vet check. All four were girls. Sadly, we soon lost Little Gray – a testament to the health and safety hazards cats face when living a feral life.
Momma cat was too wild to be tamed down, and so she was returned to the paper – spayed, vaccinated, treated for fleas and “notched.”
For those unfamiliar with the notching process, it’s really quite ingenious. When feral cats are spayed or neutered, a small notch is placed in their ears to let other rescuers and laypeople know the animal has been “fixed.”
The fact that our kittens were girls gave strength to our fear that if they weren’t rescued and Momma spayed we could soon have a feral cat colony on our grounds.
Google tells me a feral cat averages 1.4 litters a year, with each litter averaging three kittens.
That means in about a year’s time we could have had 12 cats and, in about two years or so, 36 or more.
● ● ●
As Momma cat continues to enjoy her daily feedings (with an occasional visit from Dad), the kittens are ready to be placed in homes.
One has already been adopted by Copy Editor James Trent, who has named her Ridley. She acclimated quickly to her new residence, and now enjoys a life inside as opposed to her previous home under the hedges.
Two of the newspaper kittens remain available for adoption – one gray-striped and one solid black. For those interested, there is an entire newsroom full of folks who will vouch for their cuteness, playfulness and lovability.
I cannot give enough praise and thanks to Darlene and the folks at Second Chance for Cats for their assistance. This is an incredible organization that merits full support by all the animal lovers in our community.
Founded by Darlene and Elizabeth MacDonald, the main mission of the organization is to help reduce the free-roaming cat population in our area.
And they have done just that.
Since 2008, the group has spayed/neutered and vaccinated close to 4,000 homeless cats.
What the organization needs for continued success is more adoptions, volunteers and donations.
For those who want to adopt or volunteer, the group can be messaged via their Facebook page or by email at secondchanceforcats@yahoo.com.
Donations can be mailed to Second Chance For Cats, 874 Littlesburg Road, Bluefield, WV 24701.
Please, if you can, support this organization. They, and the kitties, can use your help.
— Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry.