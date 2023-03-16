On Feb. 18, The Register-Herald printed Carol Miller’s opinion, “Biden’s economic policies hurting Americans.” Her voting record clearly shows she is the one doing all the hurting.
She voted against the job creating Inflation Reduction Act that is bringing $3 billion for roads and bridges to our state, $850 million to clean up abandoned mine sites and gas wells and millions more in job creating funding for vital projects in our state.
She recently joined Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito in Milton for the announcement of a $190 million much needed flood wall project that she voted against, and then has the gall to show up and act like she should share in the credit. She should have stood there and proudly said, “If my vote was the deciding factor, we wouldn’t be here today.”
She voted against the Infrastructure and Jobs Act bringing hundreds of millions in job creating funds to modernize our roads, bridges, airports, broadband, drinking and wastewater infrastructure.
She voted against the PACT Act to expand VA health care and benefits for disabled veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances.
She voted against the Affordable Insulin Act putting a cap on the price of this life-saving medication because she cares more about drug company profits.
She voted against a 15 percent minimum tax for major corporations, some of whom don’t pay any, because her conservative “values” dictate that the ultra rich and corporations have no responsibility in contributing to the functioning of our great nation. And the list goes on and on.
Carol Miller and Alex Mooney have been nothing but worthless parasites on the tax payers since they were elected to Congress.They relentlessly attack Democrats who are actually working to lift up working families while spending all of their time increasing the deficit by making the rich even richer. America deserves better.
Thomas E. Ingles
Fayetteville
