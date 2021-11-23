Thanks to the Register-Herald for publishing than excellent opinion by Mr. Clark on how a carbon tax protects coal communities.
The fee on carbon pollution is exactly what is needed to stop climate change. Returning the money as a dividend can protect the poor from any increased costs.
When I lived in West Virginia, my father earned his living in the coal business, and while in college at WVU I worked summers in a power plant that burned coal. I know the importance of the coal business to the state, but I also know that a gradually increasing fee on carbon will allow the coal business and those in it to find other options as coal sales fall. If some of the collected fees go to increasing other industries and retraining, the change would be possible. The fee and dividend will actually stimulate the economy, creating more jobs for people to move into.
An important part of the fee and dividend plan is a border adjustment. That adjustment would keep trade fair and push other nations to also put a price on carbon. In fact, if the U. S. fails to put a price on carbon, our exports to Europe and Canada will face border adjustment, hurting our trade and balance of payments.
Jim Martin
Huntington Beach, Calif.