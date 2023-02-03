We would think more highly of Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., if she would spend more time giving serious, critical and independent thought to policy on a wide range of vexing problems, developing strategies via the political arena designed to move our country forward. Certainly, as vice chairman of the Senate Republican Conference, the fifth most powerful position in the Senate, she is in a position to do just that. But, apparently, she’s not up for such a leadership challenge, satisfied instead to serve as Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s attack dog, calling out President Biden and his administration for anything and everything that has gone wrong with the ship of state – inflation and the nation’s economy are recent targets – even when matters are just the opposite of what West Virginia’s junior senator would have us believe.
Sen. Capito often dismisses facts and economic complexities in favor of a simple, political script meant to evade the truth and convince anyone paying attention of an alternative world where a political party’s dogma – and not cold, hard facts of cause and effect – are what matters.
On Thursday during a virtual press briefing, Capito addressed what she called her “grave concerns” about inflation and the cost of products, including gasoline. She also said she was “hopeful that the economy can get back on it feet” and wanted President Biden to talk about “these issues” at his state of the union address on Tuesday.
Well, we are guessing he will.
First of all, for those of us not living in a news-free plastic bubble, the economy is doing just fine, despite Capito’s worries.
On Friday, the government reported that employers added 517,000 jobs last month, pushing the unemployment rate to 3.4 percent, the lowest level since 1969.
Go ahead, let that sink in for just a minute.
Clearly, the current U.S. labor market, with the exception of the high-tech industry, is a resilient one with relatively few layoffs and lots of job openings, according to the government report.
On Wednesday, the Labor Department reported that employers advertised 11 million job openings in December, an unexpected jump from 10.4 million in November and the largest number since July. There are now about two job vacancies, on average, for every unemployed American.
Normally, those kinds of numbers would lead to upward pressure on wages – and, yes, that has happened and continues, but at a rate that is slowing, month to month and year over year.
What few people have been talking about, and what you will never hear Sen. Capito admit, more middle-class jobs are now paying better than ever and most workers are enjoying an unusual level of job security.
And, we suspect, what the president might talk about Tuesday night – and they are facts – is that the rate of inflation has declined from 9.1 percent in June to 6.5 percent in December. Still, not ideal but headed in the right direction.
What he might also explain, which Capito conveniently skips, are the reasons behind the record-setting inflation experienced not just by the United States but by most every advanced economy on planet Earth.
In the economic wake of Covid, supply chain issues, surging demand, production costs and great bundles of relief funds from both the Trump and Biden administrations all played a role in jacking up inflation.
But what we also saw was greed – a direct effect of the concentration of the American economy into the hands of a few corporate giants with the power and the will to raise prices. And even as they were doing that, they were also rolling in dough, raking in record profits.
Sen. Capito might want to share her “grave concerns” with the likes of Chevron and Exxon, which, as gas prices were soaring, doubled their profits. And that is not about inflation as much as it is about price gouging.
Yes, food prices, too, soared last year, fueling inflation and crippling the budgets of most American families. But stop to consider: Half of the increased food bill came from meat – and there are just four major meat processing companies in America, all of which enjoyed record profits last year.
We hope to see Sen. Capito set the fear mongering aside and respond to the immense responsibilities of her position. The economy is doing just fine, and inflation is on the mend.
Maybe, instead of yapping at the president at every turn, she could be more senatorial and talk to some of her friends at corporate headquarters.
