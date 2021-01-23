Before the warring factions in Congress can mend fences and work toward the general welfare of the American people, they must first stop pointing fingers at one another, especially when accusing an opponent of doing something they, themselves, are guilty of.
It is spelled hypocrisy and our junior senator, Shelley Moore Capito, is pictured beside its dictionary entry.
Capito and a small band of Republican colleagues – with not much else to do, apparently, as a raging pandemic burns across the nation’s landscape, small businesses struggle to keep their doors open and unemployment can’t break a fever – reintroduced a constitutional amendment this past week that would limit the number of Supreme Court justices to nine.
And that would be your proverbial fix in search of a problem.
The proposed amendment to the Constitution was reintroduced because it failed to go anywhere when it was first offered on March 25, 2019 – back when Republicans held a majority in the Senate.
Now they do not.
As such, this was just a small scene of political farce on Capito’s part. With all of the other real-time dramas facing our country, this proposal, built on suspicion of what Democrats may or may not be up to, is going nowhere.
In short, if it could not find favor in a Republican majority, what chance did Capito and company have that an amendment to the Constitution, no less, would move forward when she and they were in the minority?
Zero.
Her proposal is DOA.
Still, it gave Capito the opportunity to climb atop her press release soapbox to proclaim, without a whiff of irony, “We should preserve our independent judiciary by closing the door to court packing.”
And there you have it, Capito conveniently forgetting the whole Merrick Garland episode, the numerous unqualified federal judges who earned her vote over the past four years, and rushing the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett through the confirmation process in the final weeks of a presidential campaign – when citizens were casting ballots.
Instead, Capito was pointing her fingers at the Democrats who, last we checked, were putting out at least a dozen fires left by the Trump administration. It is no small matter to be accused of inciting an insurrection against your own country, but that is the guy Capito voted with 92 percent of the time.
If Capito were so concerned about the safekeeping and integrity of the nation’s judiciary – editor’s note: She isn’t – where was her voice in the final weeks of the Trump presidency, when he attempted to overturn state election results in Georgia by pressuring officials to “find” votes for him?
Has she said a peep about Trump’s efforts to replace the acting U.S. attorney general with one more sympathetic to his efforts to force a change in the Georgia results?
At this point in time, with mountains of complex problems blocking sunlight, solutions are needed to return the nation’s model of democracy to one admired around the world. We the people need serious political representation, guided by noble intent and honest efforts, in the halls of Congress.
As of this turn in our nation’s history, Capito is MIA.