Everyone thinks that they’re right. It’s one of the biggest flaws in human nature. With that, humans love to challenge and debate the views of others, especially if it’s different or odd to what they believe to be right.
Nowadays, we have an easier way to challenge others’ views with the help on the internet. Sometimes, it can result in ridiculous and minuscule disagreements, like whether Starbucks is better than Dunkin’ Donuts.
Other times, it can be stirred by something more serious and controversial, like in 2019 when R. Kelly had nine charges of racketeering and sex trafficking leveled against him. For the record, he was found guilty and faces 10 years to life in prison.
Yet, there is still a middle ground of things that are more or less serious than the topics at hand. Still, some say that “cancel culture” – culturally blocking someone from having a prominent public platform or career – plays a part in it.
As cringey as the phase might sound, cancel culture plays a big part in our modern online culture. Sometimes, it even finds its way seeping into the realms of real life. Within my generation, the phrase was popular a few years ago. Yet, watching network news shows, we see that it has made its way to the broader and mainstream media.
Peek at the big network news stations or snoop around online and it’ll seem as if everyone is getting canceled. For some, it might seem reasonable. For others, a waste of time.
Pew Research found that “cancel” was used in a 1980s song that referred to breaking up with someone. In the 2020s, the term has moved into a more serious topic than a breakup. Still, some still disagree with what cancel culture actually does. Or if its motive even is effective.
Pew Research found that in 2020, 44 percent of American adults had heard at least a fair amount about “cancel culture.” Of the 44 percent, there were varying opinions of what the term meant. The most popular response was that it held others accountable for their actions. The second most popular response was that it was a form of censorship and worked as a restriction on free speech.
Of those who were surveyed, a little over half said that calling out others on social media is more likely to hold people accountable. The others said that it punished people who didn’t deserve it.
And yet, I think it’s all in human nature. Because it is usually all done online, it’s easier and more accessible to debate or call others out for their possible wrongdoings. Instead of shaking from fear in approaching someone of a different belief in person, we can now shake in anger and disgust from the comfort of our home.
Yet, maybe there’s a difference from attempting to cancel someone and holding them accountable. With one, one wishes for them to disappear. The other wishes for them to see where they went wrong. Typically, it’s a matter of whether the person is well liked or not.
Still, it’s a cringey term that should be replaced with another, but maybe it’s all context. If a friend were in the wrong, we’d try to call it out and then explain instead of bashing them all over town. Yet, we wouldn’t sit down and try to talk to a serial thief. We’d let everyone know that they’re around.
— Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.