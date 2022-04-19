In a recent article, a reader criticized Sen. Joe Manchin and Gov. Jim Justice on their stands on climate change. I have a problem with this, because if we followed his advice all coal-producing activities in WV would be shut down. Then I wonder what happens to the miners and to our electricity. I don’t want to freeze in winter.
I believe in climate change, but believe all nations should be involved on an equal basis and not just the U.S. in trying to limit emissions. Since WV is a large coal producer, reducing production would affect an untold number of workers, and this is what Manchin and Justice are concerned about. As far as I know the U.S. has reduced its overall emissions as compared to China and India. The only alternative is to reduce production gradually until other uses of coal can be found.
As a suggestion, I think a world coal prize of one million or more dollars could be offered to a company or to someone that could find alternative coal solutions. There must be someone in the world who has the intellect to solve this problem, because money speaks. It’s only a matter of stimulating that person or company to take action. Common sense tells me there must be more practical uses for coal. This is just a thought.
Robert Morgan
Daniels