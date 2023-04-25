I have failed as a father.
As consistently and repeatedly as I have tried over the years to pass along my appreciation and knowledge of the game of baseball, my kids, all too apparently, turned a deaf ear to all that their father was sharing.
Blah, blah, blah, is what they heard, I suspect, as I dutifully scored a game, accounting for balls and strikes, runs scored and runs batted in.
And now, all of these years later, my kids, adults one and all, either live in a major league metropolis or, in the case of the youngest, in a city with a Triple-A park just down the street.
Go ahead and guess how many games they have attended on their own. The sports book in Vegas would set the over-under at 1 – and you would be wise to bet the under.
Not to say they have not spent a day or two at the park – but only when I showed up and only when I insisted we take in a game. While they did not pay much interest in deciphering and then stealing signals of the third base coach, they developed an appreciation for ballpark grub and people watching. So, there is that small consolation.
Not sure where I went wrong. Did I drone on a little too long about the sweet swing of Rod Carew or about the inherent efficiency of a crisply turned 6-4-3 double play in the manner of the legendary Tinker to Evers to Chance? Did I fail in sufficiently explaining the situational importance of Willie Mays chasing down a long fly ball to the deepest centerfield recesses of the old Polo Grounds during the 1954 World Series, making an impossible over-the-shoulder catch and then, in a single motion, pivoting and spinning to throw a rocket back to the infield to keep Larry Doby from scoring?
Back on the family farm in Iowa, playing ball became a central influence in my life. I practiced the game around back of the house where the cement foundation rose just high enough out of the ground and at an accommodating angle to play pitch and catch as long as my arm and imagination did not tire. In all of one toss I was both Juan Marichal throwing a no-hitter and Mays making a basket catch on the return pop up.
During the summers, I played Little League ball on the Bagley diamond, the same field used by the Midget League team my Dad coached and on which my older brothers played. They won the league championship against teams from much larger cities than little ol’ Bagley, population 400, counting cats and dogs.
And on vacation in the summer of 1968, after our seasons had run their course, the family headed to St. Louis to see the mighty world champion Cardinals take on their rivals, the Chicago Cubs, coached then by all-star curmudgeon Leo Durocher. I snagged home run king Roger Maris’ autograph, his last season in the bigs spent as a Cardinals reserve when he hit but five out of the park.
The game stayed with me as I grew older. A college girlfriend from the north shore of Chicago gave me the perfect excuse to hit Wrigley, and then south with a brother to old Comiskey, the ghost of Shoeless Joe Jackson still patrolling left field.
I have taken in minor league games across the map, from Sacramento to Des Moines, from Springfield back in the day to Norfolk and points in between and north and south. I’ve climbed Hawk Hill in a newly revitalized downtown Chattanooga where the ballyard sits like an old friend, hanging out on the east bank of the Tennessee below the surveillance of Lookout Mountain.
The year after Mom died, I flew to Tucson and took my dad to six spring training games in five days. I have stories that I tell to this day, and chuckle, even though he, too, has passed.
Not sure what he would make of my family’s nonchalance toward the best game ever invented.
But I suspect that Dad would tell me that there would be opportunities to take the kids out to the game once again, to breathe deeply the smell of freshly cut grass, to order a foot-long hot off the grill and a cold cup of beer, to rise and cheer a defensive gem or a double down the line. To relax, to exhale, under a warm summer sun.
Besides, the kids all live within a stone’s throw of a game most any day of the week, and I can travel.
Yes, I’m digging in. This game’s going extra innings and you never ever leave before the last out.
Sorry, kids, but your Dad is here to bore you. Blah, blah, blah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.