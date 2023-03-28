Can a nation, a church and a Christian forget God? Yes, in Deuteronomy 8:11-14, it says: “Beware that thou forget not the Lord thy God, in not keeping his commandments, and his judgments, and his statutes, which I command thee this day: Lest when thou hast eaten and art full, and hast built goodly houses, and dwelt therein; And when thy herds and thy flocks multiply, and thy silver and thy gold is multiplied, and all that thou hast is multiplied; Then thine heart be lifted up, and thou forget the Lord thy God…” In this scripture, God is warning people that when things are going well, when you have money, when you think you need nothing, beware.
America has forgotten God. Revelation 3:17 says: “Because thou sayest, I am rich, and increased with goods, and have need of nothing; and knowest not that thou art wretched, and miserable, and poor, and blind, and naked:”
We live in a land where wealth and knowledge have increased to the point where even our poor are richer than many in the world, but America has forgotten God. It’s sad to say, but most churches no longer preach and teach from the whole Bible, but only use some of the Bible. Churches have become rich and need nothing, and unfortunately this includes God.
Most churches have either taken away the altar or are not using it anymore. Praying is the backbone of the church, the altar is a place where people can go to repent and be born again. The altar is a place for those with troubled hearts and minds to find comfort and direction. A place to find healing as James 5:14 tells us: “Is any sick among you? Let him call for the elders of the church; and let them pray over him, anointing him with oil in the name of the Lord:” I’m very thankful that my church still uses an altar.
The modern day concept is everyone is going to heaven regardless of how they live because God is love. God is love and doesn’t want to send anyone to hell. We have a choice to let him be our savior or our judge. The decision is up to us. There is only one way to heaven and everyone will need to be born again through the blood of Jesus to get there. Have you forgotten God?
Bonnie Galford Wayside
