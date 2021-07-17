If the votes hold on second reading at Beckley City Council’s next meeting, the die will be cast for the city to purchase the downtown building that formerly housed Zen’s restaurant and bring in Fruits of Labor, a nationally certified culinary and agricultural training center, to set up shop. We think it is yet another important step in adding foot traffic if not vibrancy to downtown to say nothing of employment opportunities. Most importantly, the nonprofit side of the business has a phenomenal record in helping people overcome their addictions.
Mayor Rob Rappold’s vision for this particular property, as we have stated before, is a winner on multiple levels, and is a step toward building – at long last to the impatient – a cool little college town with values that speak well of the people who live here. It further burnishes Beckley’s ascending star of recent years.
A public hearing will be held before council members take the all-important next and, possibly, final vote on the matter – and they are likely to hear some arguments against the $1 million purchase. That is, after all, a lot of money. And, as we have heard all along, the city would be supporting a for-profit business. But, as they have done previously on important votes that have moved the city forward, council members who have voted for this plan must not waver.
Fruits of Labor Café & Bakery is more than a fabulous daily lunch counter with a menu and bakery products that are to die for. Its larger mission brings an investment in the people of the Beckley community. We know how difficult drug addiction is to overcome. We have seen it ravage whole families. This community, like many around the state that have been crippled by the opioid drug crisis, is in need of strategies that work, especially now that the state Legislature has made it increasingly difficult, if not impossible, for counties to run effective and efficient harm reduction programs.
We also know how one program after another has failed to produce consistent and positive outcomes, leaving our jails overcrowded, families in despair and too many tax dollars misspent on the incarceration of people who were always able to break their habits – in the right program, with the right assistance and training, with a promise of self-improvement along the way.
Through its Seeds of Recovery Culinary and Agricultural Training Program, the nonprofit arm of Fruits of Labor offers recovering addicts training in the culinary and agricultural industries with emphasis on the farm-to-table movement to help increase job opportunities. There is no cost to the student for program participants.
Here is the beauty of the whole setup: With every purchase made at their operation, money goes toward the program, giving citizens here the opportunity to share in the mission.
As stated on its menu, “Visiting Fruits of Labor Café & Bakery means far more than purchasing bakery products or having a delicious meal – it is a personal, tangible investment in the growth and nurturing of people in our own community who demonstrate the daily courage it takes to overcome addiction.”
It is a mission that gives us confidence that Fruits of Labor will prove to be a terrific asset for the city – located near its very heart.