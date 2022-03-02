From state legislatures to global confabs excusing carbon polluters, from city halls to individuals making selfish choices, the United States and the world continue to drag their collective feet on effectively battling climate change, whistling as we pass the graveyard and begging off the most prudent and rational measures to lower the temperature.
Well, guess what? Time’s up. And that’s no hyperbole.
In a sobering report on Monday from the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, evidence is stark – that we have waited too long. Today’s children are going to experience even more deadly climate extremes than what we have seen. And much of it is already baked into the cake.
Because we could not be bothered. Because it was too inconvenient. Because we were weak. Because we did not care.
Climate extremes in the year 2100 may be too far down the road for most people to pay much attention to, but for today’s babies who may be alive then, the report said that they are going to experience four times more climate extremes than what we do now – only by adding mere tenths of a degree of warming to current readings.
And if those temps increase 3.4 degrees Fahrenheit – which is where we are headed – they would see five times the floods, storms, drought and heat waves, according to the collection of scientists who contributed their studies, research and insights to the report.
For those doubting Thomases in the crowd, and they are legion, 3.3 billion people’s lives are already “highly vulnerable to climate change,” the report said, and 15 times more likely to die from extreme weather than just a few decades ago.
Even today, large numbers of people are being displaced by worsening weather conditions. And, of course, the world’s poor are taking the brunt of it.
One example: In Indonesia, the government is planning to move its capital of Jakarta some 1,240 miles to the island of Borneo, relocating as many as 1.5 million civil servants.
Where do you suspect all of southern Florida will move? And citizens of Central America?
If you think the United States has a problem with immigration now, consider what is ahead. A staggering 143 million people worldwide will likely be uprooted over the next 30 years – long before 2100 – by rising seas, drought, searing temperatures and other climate catastrophes, according to the report.
To avoid the worst of the oncoming calamity, the world’s leading industrial nations need to act now to drop their greenhouse gas emissions to zero.
And, if the world would choose that path, it will still be too late for those people who are going to die each year from heat waves, diseases, extreme weather, air pollution and starvation because of global warming.
Just how many people die depends on how much heat-trapping gas from the burning of coal, oil and natural gas gets spewed into the air and how the world adapts to an ever-hotter world, scientists say.
And for how much longer we ignore the obvious.
That’s the report talking. Not us.