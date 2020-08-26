Of all the terrible choices available, the Raleigh County School Board has made a reasonable decision in instituting a blended schedule once it reopens its school doors on Sept. 8.
Not that it had a lot of options.
The best of all plans, of course, would have been a national response to fight the coronavirus pandemic – and then an educational roadmap developed over the course of these past several months to fund aggressive and reliable testing at all schools, to increase the number of school nurses, to equip classrooms with protective seating and additional teaching assistants, to extend broadband into every nook and cranny of the country and then to put an iPad into every student’s hands.
But that is not where we are. Nowhere close, in fact. As such, parents, school administrators, staff, teachers and the governor himself have been left with little more than hope that all turns out well.
Everyone should be prepared for further disruptions to life in this era of a pandemic – because they are coming and are likely to be long lasting.
Like 27 other schools around West Virginia where not all students will be showing up for classes at the same time and on the same days, Raleigh County has adopted a hybrid approach to sending kids back to class. In many instances, half of the students will attend two consecutive days, the other half two other consecutive days – each and every week schools can keep their doors open.
Cutting down on the number of students coming into the schools will create more manageable environments for social distancing. While there will not be invaluable face-to-face instruction with their teachers all days of the week, students will still receive five days of learning activities. Students will have school-supplied electronic devices to download homework and reading assignments when they are in school, mitigating to some degree the lack of an Internet connection.
But let’s check our expectations at the door of reality, here. Even with all of the worthy and noble measures that have been taken to make classrooms safer for our children and their teachers, there is no guarantee the virus will not be introduced, transmitted and spread.
In fact, we would wager – and both science and anecdotes from elsewhere suggest – that is exactly what will happen. Reading reports from around the country, we suspect school operations this fall will be a series of fits and starts – in a best-case scenario.
Parents, on top of playing teacher and bread winner, will need to be prepared for sudden closures of entire schools – any of the 17 elementary schools, five middle schools and four high schools in the county – for at least a couple of weeks of deep cleaning and, perhaps, soul searching.
Emotionally and psychologically, parents need to be prepared for when their kid develops symptoms – because they do. Children can catch this virus. As of Wednesday, about 13.5 percent of all West Virginians who have tested positive are below the age of 20.
There are, give or take, about 11,500 students in K-12 classrooms throughout the county. Who knows how many, at any point in time, will be asymptomatic. At the end of the school day, students will go home, back out into the real world where there won’t be as many checks on the virus, not as many masks, not as many precautions.
And then they will return to class.
We have been dealt a lousy hand in 2020 and no amount of soap and warm water will wash that clean.
West Virginia is about to open its classrooms, having thrown the ultimate caution to the wind.
The best alternative, until the country can confront and tame this insidious disease, is to keep all kids at home. But we understand that we have, in large part, crossed the bridge that leaves that option the other side of a raging river.
We wish we had better choices for a way forward.
For now, wear a mask and be kind. There are rough roads ahead.