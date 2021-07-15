There has been something creeping into big and small towns all across the nation. Some might pretend it’s a shadow, choosing to believe it’s not there. Other folks think it’s a nightmare that would rampage the city. Yet, others believe in its power and hold true to its promise.
No, it’s not the golden neon arches that illuminate the night sky, persuading all those who see to drive by and grab some greasy fries. In fact, sometimes it goes under the radar, attempting to blend in with the other buildings, as attention could be negative. In fact, it’s not a light topic at all. Suboxone clinics are coming to a town near you – if they are not already there.
Appalachia is no stranger to opioids or drug misuse. It’s reported, talked about and seen so often, it can easily go through one ear and out the other. The National Opinion Research Center (NORC) at the University of Chicago found that in 2019, Appalachian people were 41 percent more likely to die from a drug overdose than the rest of the nation. So, despite the repeated stories and rumors, the danger is real, and the epidemic is even affecting people we know and people we grew up with.
Still, when Suboxone is brought up, the crowd seems to be split. Some faces morph, forehead lines bunching up because these types of programs could be bringing people into town who don’t want to get better. Others think it’s a good idea, believing that the programs work and that everything is worth a try. Yet, once one negative opinion gets thrown out, it seems to muffle positive opinions and it becomes difficult to even know what to believe.
But these types of programs give addicts a chance to get better, if they desire to do so. Suboxone is a medication that contains two drugs that are difficult to say: buprenorphine and naloxone. According to Harvard Health, buprenorphine blocks the opiate receptors and can reduce an urge, while the other ingredient works to reverse the effects of opioids. If they are taken as directed, patients can still have the ability to drive, said the Ochsner Journal. But in other treatments where detoxification and therapy were used, the journal states that relapse rates were at 90 percent or higher and also were associated with a higher risk of overdose. Meanwhile, medication-assisted therapy (like Suboxone clinics) was shown to lower risk of overdose by 50 percent, according to Harvard Health.
For some folks, it has worked. For others, maybe even quitting cold turkey has worked (painfully). But for those who want help, there should be services open to them, close to their home. Even though this epidemic has covered the nation, it’s still a taboo topic to talk about, which might be why no one knows how to help – or residents are afraid of what could or does happen if a clinic opens its doors next to their home. But what happens when a family member needs the treatment to finally get the help they need?
I’ve never lived beside a clinic, so I don’t know what it entails. But I’ve also never been addicted and needing help. Yet, I can see the good that these clinics have the power to give those who want help, and it’s nothing to be hidden.
— Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is at hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.