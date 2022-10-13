To most West Virginians, $9.2 million sounds like a lot of money, but when it is the starting point for grant funding that is meant to help communities remove abandoned and dilapidated properties, we must understand that is just a drop in the bucket if we are to truly address the problem.
Last week, the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection said that $9.2 million will be split among 21 Mountain State communities, with the announcement being made in one of them — Matoaka, in Mercer County.
“West Virginia is becoming the diamond in the rough, and people are noticing,” Justice said. “Let’s get rid of these buildings that are holding us back, join hands in moving our state in the right direction, and let’s start right here in Matoaka.”
Parkersburg is set to receive $650,000, according to the announcement.
In fact, money is headed to Buckhannon, Elkins, Mannington, Weston, Thomas, Salem, Parsons, Montgomery, Nitro, Oak Hill, Hinton, Clendenin, Bluefield, Princeton, St. Albans, Smithers, Wellsburg, Logan County, McDowell County and Mercer County.
“We’re extremely excited about this program and feel it has the potential to transform communities across the state,” DEP Secretary Harold Ward said. “Removing these structures provides a critically needed health and safety component while clearing the way for new economic development and boosting tourism.”
But this is just the initial phase, as Ward suggested more funding could become available to target more communities. Good.
Along with it, we’d better address the reason our communities are littered with such structures to begin with, as too many lawmakers show no desire to behave in a way that would grow and diversify our economy and attract and retrain residents — rather than continuing to push them away. The buildings are not what is holding us back, governor. We are being held back by the reasons they were left to rot in the first place.
Still, it is encouraging to see action of any kind on that front. We can only hope it continues.
