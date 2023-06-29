Have you ever heard of a mourner’s bench? Years ago, the altar in a church was called a mourner’s bench. Why? The word mourn can mean deep sorrow, an expression of grief, or to be sorry for your sins. Repentance took place at the mourner’s bench. Old time preachers would preach the word of God and it would convict the hearts of men to repent. Ecclesiastes 7:2 says: “It is better to go to the house of mourning, than to go to the house of feasting…” and Ecclesiastes 7:4 says: “The heart of the wise is in the house of mourning…”
One of the Beatitudes in Matthew 5:4 says: “Blessed are they that mourn: for they shall be comforted.” Jesus tells us to be mournful in repentance and then you will be comforted with peace and rejoice that your name is written in the Lamb’s Book of Life.
Another thought that comes to mind about the altar is the horns of the altar. Some churches still have them on the altar. Exodus 29:12 speaks about them. Horns of the altar also stands for power with God. It’s been often said, in my time, we need to get a hold of the horns of the altar, meaning, to get down to business with God. Mourning over our lost loved ones and our nation in which we live. We need prayer warriors who will pray in the spirit with groaning, weeping, and crying out for America. We have got to travail before we prevail.
Second Chronicles 7:14 says: “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.” The Lord knows and the devil knows it too, there isn’t anyone on earth more powerful than a travailing intercessor who truly knows how to pray effectively. Will you be a prayer warrior?
Bonnie Galford
Wayside
