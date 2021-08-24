We Blacks have been led to confuse our predicament – discrimination – with our problem – being powerless. We have been taught to shun wealth and self-empowerment.
Negro “uplift movements” (NAACP) were careful never to promote economic empowerment for Blacks. Blacks’ only avenue of self-assertion was to protest against the prevailing attitudes of separatist whites and to seek legislation against discrimination and other forms of injustice.
Notwithstanding the virtues of desegregation, this approach could only fail to achieve socio-economic equality, because in the final analysis, socializing with white people and achieving “civil rights” legislation does not solve socio-economic problems. Pragmatism and money – power – does.
The Black community has shunned the establishment of an economy that would recycle its enormous wealth and has instead chosen victimization.
Blacks who have advocated a sensible self help philosophy, such as Marcus Garvey and Elijah Muhammad, were socially and politically “excommunicated” and became pariahs in the Black community.
In this way, Blacks were prevented from organizing and harnessing the enormous capital that they possessed which would have resulted in phenomenal incomes for them.
The Black community is a planned failure and the plethora of unworkable and failed programs like busing and affirmative action have only been a smokescreen to hide this fact.
Black America possesses great wealth. It has to learn to use its wealth to buy its freedom. It is the quintessential example of a community of “interest” that could become empowered if it developed a root economy.
Blacks were organized historically to boycott themselves. That is why the most successful economic boycott in history is the one Blacks currently wage against their own entrepreneurs. The Black dollar turns over less than once in the Black community.
Blacks are rich enough to buy or create the jobs the government will never give them.
The solution is to develop the community’s social capital (skills, services, abilities) and human capital (educational achievement and work experience).
Together, these two forms of wealth allow a community to build its financial capital (usually earned income). Money as wages is the by-product of social and human capital.
Adib Aqeel
Beckley