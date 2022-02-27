From coal miners to grocery workers to teachers and beyond, millions of Americans are struggling daily. Yet, our government turns around and kicks us in the teeth. And the billionaires who benefit the most from our labor are scarcely required to re-invest.
For years, both Charleston and Washington have left hard-working American families in the dust. Kicking people off unemployment. Gutting workers’ compensation. Vilifying teachers. Abandoning any form of industrial policy for manufacturing jobs. Costs of living increased. Medical costs are rising. And yet, wages for low- and middle-income workers are stuck in neutral, even while essential workers and families struggled through the pandemic.
The good news is that America can stop much of this bleeding through one simple policy: requiring billionaires to finally pay their fair share of taxes, which will raise historic revenue while not adding substantial long-term national debt. This is known as the Billionaire Income Tax. The math is simple: Let’s tax billionaires at the same rate as middle-class people to pay for critical investments to rebuild West Virginia and America.
There is a simplified solution before Congress right now to get America back on the right track: a new, thinner version of the Build Back Better plan. While the original plan is off the table, there are key components that will help every middle-class family and those striving to make it into the middle class – that’s most West Virginians. We can pay for all this via the Billionaire Income Tax.
Our leaders in Washington can rally and pay for a new, fiscally-responsible plan that solves five key challenges: 1) makes child care more affordable for working families, 2) provides universal preschool, 3) expands the Child Tax Credit, 4) cuts taxes for workers via the Earned Income Tax Credit, and 5) lowers health care costs by lowering drug prices.
The original BBB would have instantly improved America’s standard of living more than any policy since the New Deal. But that was too much change all at once for our vast country, apparently. We can still accomplish much of those goals by taking a more targeted approach that addresses inflation and actually makes it to the president’s desk.
As West Virginians, one other aspect of the original BBB plan that we can’t afford to trim is the help for our coal miners whose sacrifices powered this country. Part of the president’s plan included a pathway to shore up a fund that aids miners suffering from black lung disease. Any version of the BBB that passes must retain these provisions for miners because they’ve earned it. The proposed policy shifts the burden onto private companies, so limits the budgetary impact of black lung.
Luckily, we have a clear, common sense funding solution on the table that can improve the lives of the working families and secure black lung benefits for our coal miners. All of these policies can be funded, now and in the future, with the Billionaire Income Tax.
While working families faced economic hardships through this pandemic, billionaires got $2.1 trillion richer. According to data collected by Forbes, the fortunes of America’s 750 billionaires grew 70 percent during the Covid crisis. The time is now to close the tax loopholes for the ultra-rich and have the most obscenely wealthy people in America step up to the plate and contribute to the overall health of this nation. If it weren’t for our coal miners, the United States would not be the economic engine it is today that enables individuals to create significant wealth.
I feel confident that the U.S. Senate can swiftly enact this slimmed-down version of BBB, which is fully paid for by the sensible and moderate Billionaire Income Tax. Let’s join in speaking up publicly to demand it.
— Sam Petsonk is a West Virginia labor lawyer, former legislative staffer to Senator Robert C. Byrd, and 2020 Democratic nominee for attorney general of West Virginia. He is on Twitter @Sam4WV