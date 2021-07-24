Whether these Summer Olympics should have been canceled or, again, postponed until Covid-19 had left the stage is certainly worthy of a debate. But even with venues closed to the general public, we are happy to turn our attention from all that divides us – which, in these dispiriting days, seem to come part and parcel with each and every discussion – to cheer, as a country, for our stars, our athletes, as one nation, indivisible, with compelling stories and gold medal performances for all.
But, especially, for one athlete and her story in particular.
Simone Biles is, without argument, the greatest gymnast of all time, man or woman, who has used her influence to speak out against injustices.
Born into deep poverty to a mother struggling with addiction, Biles captured our attention five years ago when she excelled like no other had before – in her sport and for her country. Her athleticism was something we had never previously witnessed. She was truly one of a kind. She helped the women’s gymnastics team win its third consecutive team Olympic gold, establishing her legacy along the way as perhaps the best ever to move through the rotation of uneven parallel bars, vault, balance beam and floor exercise on her way to claiming gold – her third individual gold – in the all-around, too.
But different from past heroes, she was more than just our nation’s sweetheart in the gym. She was dedicated to gymnastics, sacrificing a normal teen life in pursuit of perfection. In the process, she has captured the attention of and inspired countless girls of color, like her, to take up the traditionally white sport.
And, to think, she accomplished all of this during and after U.S.A. Gymnastics, entrusted for training and keeping our gymnasts safe, failed to do so at every turn. What she and so many other young female athletes – teenage girls, most of them – endured was a culture of physical and emotional abuse. The organization that oversees our gymnastics teams could not be bothered with policing team doctor Lawrence G. Nassar, who had molested hundreds of female athletes, including Biles.
There were many dark days for Biles, but she found her voice and spoke out. Not surprisingly, given her talents and her influence, people listened. Now regarded as a fiercely independent Black woman who knows her worth, she has joined the likes of other top Black female athletes in pressing her power and influence in sports and society.
And now, in competition, she is even better, more spectacular, more athletic than ever before. We will not be surprised with any score she may achieve or any routine, in total, that will leave us profoundly in awe of the supreme athlete that she is.
But before she steps off the Olympics stage, we want to say thank you, Simone, for being the consummate professional, for overcoming all of the hurt and for representing us.
We are proud to call you our champion, our Olympic hero – our model of American exceptionalism.