To the Hatfield-McCoy Trail system for a record-breaking year of trail permits. In 2020, the attraction sold nearly 65,000 trail permits, which represents the highest number of annual permits ever sold, and the system’s 20th consecutive year of growth in ridership. Despite an eight-week closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic, permit sales still saw a 15 percent increase over 2019 sales. More than 80 percent of total sales were to non-West Virginia residents with both resident and non-resident ridership growing for the year. The Hatfield-McCoy Trail System added two more trail systems in two more counties to its network on March 1 when the Ivy Branch and Cabwaylingo trail systems opened in Lincoln and Wayne counties. These new systems pushed the trails to nearly 900 miles of off-road adventure riding for ATVs, UTVs, ORVs, and off-road motorcycles.
To Damita Johnson, city clerk and treasurer for Oak Hill, who has achieved a status few in West Virginia have attained. Johnson, who has served the city for nearly 23 years, has earned the professional title of Master Municipal Clerk (MMC). Only seven other West Virginians, some of whom are retired, have earned the designation. The designation is awarded by the International Institute of Municipal Clerks. To attain the MMC status, Johnson had to go through a regimen to be a certified municipal clerk, then have 60 education hours directly from IIMC and 40 hours of other education and community/government involvement outside of her work.
To pharmacist Dr. Leila Tilley, who is helping veterans with their mental health care through a new VA grant called the Clinical Pharmacy Specialist Rural Veteran Access Diffusion Project. The grant’s purpose is to increase access to health care for rural veterans by using a pharmacist in a provider role. Tilley’s position was one of 115 at 60 VA medical centers nationwide.
To Family Healthcare Associates being named one of the top five ranked Rural Health Clinics in the Northeast Region of the United States by Lilypad, a leading health care analytics firm and the only ranking program for the nation’s more than 4,600 rural clinics. Family Healthcare has six offices, including Mullens, Oceana and Pineville in Wyoming County, as well as Man in McDowell County, Gilbert in Mingo County and Welch in McDowell County. The Lilypad Awards recognize the Rural Health Clinics that outperform their rural primary care practice peers in terms of efficiency and operational excellence based on their most recent Medicare Cost Report.
Thumbs down to Eric Barber, a former Parkersburg city councilman, for being a part of the criminal mob that attempted to overthrow our government at the nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6. Barber became the third West Virginian to be arrested in the insurrection. A federal complaint says Barber made his way into the U.S. Capitol as Congress was certifying each state’s election results. In an article published by the Parkersburg News & Sentinel on Jan. 7, Barber recounted his experiences but said he did not enter the Capitol. Investigators said they received tips from seven individuals on Jan. 8 that identified Barber and linked him to a Facebook account that had live-streamed the events at the Capitol.