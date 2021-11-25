To New River Community and Technical College for smartly using federal stimulus funds from the American Rescue Plan to write off more than $400,000 in outstanding student balances. New River CTC notified students earlier this month that their balances had been paid for fall 2021. Students from the previous five terms, spring 2020, summer 2020, fall 2020, spring 2021 and summer 2021, have also had their balances paid using federal stimulus funds. Since 2020, New River CTC has distributed over $688,000 in emergency grant funds directly to college students.
To First Baptist Church of Fairlea members who recently packed shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Shoebox in Fairlea. The volunteers have been collecting and donating items all year, having packed over 1,500 boxes. The boxes from participating churches and civic groups will be dropped off at the state fairgrounds, and then make their way to a processing center in North Carolina. Eventually they will be dispersed to children across the world. As the boxes are delivered, each child will also be given a gospel story book written in their language.
To Sen. David “Bugs” Stover, R-Wyoming, who was awarded the Star Legislator Award from the West Virginia Association of Counties. “This award is rarely given,” said Jonathan Adler, WV Association of Counties director. Stover was selected for standing against some legislative proposals dealing with property taxes and other reforms. He has undertaken many widely-publicized protests for a variety of causes – from supporting miners to protesting the 2011 state redistricting plan to bringing attention to the economic importance of completing the Coalfields Expressway and King Coal Highway.
To JROTC programs from across southern West Virginia that traveled to Oak Hill’s Fayette Institute of Technology last month to compete in the 2021 FIT Field Day. Six schools’ JROTC programs participated in the event: Greenbrier West, Woodrow Wilson, James Monroe, FIT, Nicholas County and Webster County. When the day full of physical fitness activities such as the 1-Mile Run, Tire Flips, Push Ups and Weighted Wheelbarrow Race was done and the results compiled, FIT JROTC came out on top. Greenbrier West took second place and Woodrow Wilson third.
To Shady Spring Elementary and Open Bible Baptist Church for collecting over 3,000 items for New Life Baptist Church in White Oak’s food pantry.