When I was younger, my classmates were constantly reminded that the only way we could stay in our community and make a decent living was to go to the mine or join the medical field.
And really, there weren’t any lies that were told.
Those were the two main trails to successes and a comfortable life in the holler. And for the most part, people are content with their lives and the choices that they made, which is wholesome.
However, we all know that mines are dangerous. It’s engrained within our culture, but we still recognize that it’s not an easy job. Working in the medical field isn’t easy either, especially with the added responsibility of others’ loved ones. But now those in the medical field must keep in mind that they could be convicted for a mistake made. No, not one they tried to hide, but one they admitted to.
Yet, there are those who act maliciously and deserve to stand before the judge and plead their case.
Like Reta Mays from the VA Medical Center in Clarksburg, a former nursing assistant who killed seven veterans by injecting them with large doses of insulin. She pleaded guilty and said the reason she did it was so that they could pass with ease.
But, as a nursing assistant, Mays wasn’t even allowed to administer medication. Yet she did so again and again. She ended up getting seven life sentences plus another 20 years.
Meanwhile, former Tennessee nurse RaDonda Vaught was found guilty after accidentally injecting a woman with the wrong drug that resulted in her death in 2017. She admitted that she made mistakes that day and lost her license. This year, she was found guilty of criminally negligent homicide and gross neglect of an impaired adult.
Losing a loved one is one of the worst feelings in the world. Knowing that it was preventable makes it hurt even more. So, if the family of the woman was angry, the emotion was and is completely justified. They’re allowed to mourn and feel.
However, Reta and RaDonda are not on the same page.
While Reta wasn’t even permitted to give the injections that she did, she understood what she was doing and had a stated reason for doing it. She wanted to end their suffering.
RaDonda, on the other hand, was instructed to give a medication to a patient. While getting the medicine, she used a drug dispenser and accidently grabbed a paralyzing drug, an action that ended up taking a life.
To get the medicine, RoDonda had to override the system, which some say is normal. Some say that if they didn’t override, the medicine wouldn’t show up in time. In some emergencies, it can be a danger.
Nevertheless, the court found her guilty and so she is. She took a life when it was totally preventable. No matter how many hours she might have worked, how many patients she might’ve been covering or how many duties she was responsible for, a life was still lost.
This should be a wakeup call to hospitals and clinics that some things need to change before something more happens to patients or employees. No one should be under the amount of stress or left to their own for something like this to occur.
Although the hospital gets to walk away fresh and clean, it should worry them that something like this could happen without malicious intent.
And yet, it seems like everyone is on their own.
— Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.