Don’t worry, folks. Big Jim’s got this. When it comes down to deciding where the state should land on abortion policy, now that 50 years of precedence on Roe v Wade has been overturned by the most conservative U.S. Supreme Court in memory, he’ll consult with the West Virginia Legislature – 86 percent of whom are guys and all bu a handful are white.
That’s right, when we need to figure out what rights a female citizen has when it comes down to her body, her health and her choice, and what rights a state government has to intrude on her privacy and her decision, the governor is going to trust the opinion of a roomful of conservative, white Republicans already operating on elevated levels of testosterone and self indulgence.
Nothing like stacking the deck.
This extended abortion debate became the hot topic du jour after those very same Republicans could not agree in special session just how draconian to make abortion law in the state.
The House of Delegates, first up, passed a sweeping ban that said anyone assisting with an abortion would be charged with a felony and, if found guilty, spend up to 10 years in jail. Showing their touchy-feely side, delegates included exceptions for victims of rape and incest, as well as for medical emergencies, but not until after vigorous debate that had many in the Republican caucus insisting that a women – no matter her age – be forced to carrying a rapist’s baby (or an uncle’s, for that matter) full term under force of law.
The Senate passed a kinder, gentler version, removing penalties for physicians who performed the abortion.
And then, of course, the delegates got into a hissy fit, refusing to concur with the Senate changes, and asked for a conference committee to smooth out all the wrinkles. Two weeks later, now, there is no such committee.
Into the void jumps the pesky Democratic leadership, asking Justice and Republican leaders to bring the Legislature back into special session and consider a resolution for the November ballot to let citizens vote on a constitutional amendment for “reproductive freedom.”
Sounds too simple, right? Too reasonable to just let the citizens decide. Too, how do we say, democratic?
Well, Big Jim is having none of that nonsense. He wants to play authoritarian potentate and, as such, he certainly does not need to hear the voices of the many when he can turn to a few who will do his bidding for a few favors in return.
A transactional kind of guy, that is exactly how he operates and that is exactly what he said.
“This is the responsibility of our Legislature and our attorney general,” Big Jim said during a regular briefing on Monday. “And absolutely I’ve said over and over and over, I don’t want to impose anything, any ideas or anything. This is their responsibility. If they bring me something I cannot sign then I won’t sign it. But I don’t think that will happen.”
So, yes, he said that. He’s not signing anything he does not want.
And the one thing he does not want is a Kansas breaking over his head.
Earlier this month, Kansas voters – who were given the privilege of weighing in on the matter at the ballot box – resoundingly decided against removing the right to abortion from its state constitution.
Kansas, as you may know, is one of the nation’s reliably conservative states.
And yet, the vote wasn’t even close – 59 percent in favor of keeping access to abortion, 41 percent against.
Big Jim does not need that, another headline grabbing, political backlash against the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to turn Row on its ear – not now just a couple of months ahead a mid-term election. He certainly does not need to have a single issue inflame the passions of so many that they get their tails off the couch and go out and vote – as happened in Kansas.
And he certainly couldn’t care less about a Pew Research Center survey from July that found that a majority of Americans said abortion should be legal in all or most cases, and that more than half of adults disapproved of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe.
None of that matters to this governor because he is not a product of the people and does not govern for the people even though he was elected by the people.
He’s just looking out after Jim and his buddies, a roomful of white conservatives who are used to getting what they want and hell-bent on holding fast to the dictatorial reins of power.
Females, for the record, make up 50.55 percent of the population in West Virginia, according to the 2020 census. Simple math says that’s more than half.
So, Big Jim, instead of turning to that roomful of good ol’ boys for an answer, how about giving the loud speaker to the women, all of them, and letting them vote on this one. I mean, this issue, at its core, is all about them and not you, right?
Or are you afraid of what you might hear?
— J. Damon Cain is executive editor of The Register-Herald. He can be reached at dcain@register-herald.com
