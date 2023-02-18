Last week, West Virginia was chosen for the first Ways and Means Hearing of the 118th Congress. Members from across the country traveled to Petersburg to hear from workers, small business owners, and families, about how the economic policies coming out of Washington are hurting real Americans.
In the past few years, we’ve seen unchecked spending and increased government interference in the lives of everyday Americans. President Biden’s economic plan has been nothing but a disaster. Congressional Democrats ignored the cries of the American public to stop spending their money on government programs that do nothing to improve their livelihood. As a result, the cost of living has skyrocketed, small businesses and workers are struggling, leaving people feeling powerless and silenced by Washington.
This hearing mattered. My colleagues saw first-hand what West Virginians are facing due to the reckless spending by uniformed legislators and unelected bureaucrats who think they know best. The 118th Congress is focusing on what real Americans know is important. This is a massive shift from the past two years under unified Democrat control. Liberal politicians often escape into the D.C. bubble, ignoring the families and small businesses across the country who continue to suffer.
With the new Republican majority in the House of Representatives, all that changes. We are implementing checks and balances on President Biden and the Democrat-led Senate by saying “no” to more bad policies and unnecessary spending. Having Congressional hearings take place throughout America normalizes issues we’re working on and will bring policies to the people, reminding us of whom we are fighting for on a daily basis.
At the hearing we heard from the heart of West Virginia. The four witnesses experienced firsthand the repercussions of unchecked spending and thoughtless decisions from the Biden administration and his cronies the past few years. Their stories left a lasting impression on all of us. One witness had to choose between health insurance and keeping her business open. Another had to leave West Virginia to find work in the coal industry as anti-energy activists took over Washington and shuttered mines across our state.
West Virginia is full of real people with real struggles caused by the past two years of misguided economic policy from the White House. We saw firsthand, West Virginians are a resilient people with great ideas and greater spirit. Everyone can learn from their experiences and testimonies.
As members of Congress, our most important job is to represent the people who sent us to Washington, D.C. In the majority, it’s our job to take the lead in finding solutions and implementing policies on behalf of our constituents. Sometimes, the best way to lead is to, first, listen.
This is the beginning of many field hearings to come in the 118th Congress; I was honored to host the first one in our beautiful state. Washington will not forget West Virginia and I will continue to serve and represent you every single day.
