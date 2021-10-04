West Virginians may not know it, but our economy could very well be devastated in a matter of months. President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill – one that’s soon going before the House for a vote after it was delayed – has its finger on the trigger.
This bill is bad news for the country, but especially for us. As the Mountain State continues to recover from the decline of coal, the environmental requirements of this activist bill threaten to devastate the economy of West Virginia and reverse the hard work of West Virginians to build a brighter future.
The idea of a bill that focuses on rebuilding infrastructure, even non-traditional forms of infrastructure, sounds good on the surface to most. After all, we desperately need access to broadband and our roads are a travesty. But the bill’s careful reader encounters – lurking among the many other nasty surprises in its 2,700-pages –environmental activist-style energy requirements that’ll do nothing but ruin our state’s economy.
The new clean electricity standard, hailed by Minnesota Senator Tina Smith as “the biggest change in our energy policy since the lights went on,” requires that, by 2030, 80 percent of all energy in the U.S. must come from renewable sources (i.e. solar, wind, etc.).
This is why West Virginians voted for Trump in droves in 2016 and again in 2020 – in large part due to his promises to save coal. Since 2014, West Virginia has lost nearly a third of its remaining coal production jobs. This is devastating for a state whose economy and identity are based in coal. For mountaineers, “Coal is West Virginia” is still true even as coal has declined by 50 percent in the last decade.
West Virginia is the nation’s fifth-largest energy producer, and second-largest coal producer, providing 5 percent of the nation’s energy. Even at a 20 year low for coal, West Virginia’s electric power grid is still more than nine-tenths fueled by coal. Asking a state this heavily dependent on coal to switch almost entirely to renewables in less than a decade is like demanding a freight train stop on a dime: It’s not going to happen, at least not without deadly consequences.
Think with me for a moment about the case of Doddridge County. Despite the county’s small size and low population, they’ve seen a large influx of cash used for schools, infrastructure, and other public programs due to severance taxes generated by natural gas. What would happen to Doddridge County if natural gas production were forced to halt due to this new clean energy standard?
It could very well happen.
Imagine the effects: Doddridge County officials would make plans, purchase equipment, spend tax revenue, etc., all in the expectation that natural gas will be produced and, all of sudden, it can’t thanks to this bill’s regulations. Next thing you know, Doddridge County’s taxpayers are seeing their taxes go up because the county can’t afford its obligations. People are laid off (no income taxes), and they can’t afford to buy anything (no sales taxes). You can see the ripple effects across the state: the northern part of the state (where natural gas is primarily produced) and the southern part (where coal is primarily produced). And Doddridge isn’t the only county that would struggle.
What’s more, there are relevant concerns that increasing renewable energy in West Virginia to the level required by Biden’s plan may not even be possible given the state’s geography and climate.
Only 5.5 percent of the state’s current electricity generation comes from hydropower, wind, and solar energy, and West Virginia’s capacity to increase those forms of renewable energy is limited. Most of the potential for wind energy is in the eastern third of the state. West Virginia currently has about 700 megawatts of wind power generating capacity, but West Virginia is a mediocre state for wind energy generation potential. A peak sun hour requires 1,000 watts of energy per square meter. In the U.S., any place that gets an average of 4 peak sun hours per day is a good place for solar. But we’re different – West Virginia averages three peak sun hours per day, which is really not enough to rely on solar power.
At the end of the day, forcing West Virginia to jump from 5.5 percent to 80 percent in less than eight years is a wild ask that would completely upend our power grid and threaten our already-struggling economy. The investments required by such a transformation would be borne by a rather poor population – we rank 47th in America for median household income.
Working toward a future powered by renewables is an admirable goal. But there already exists a growing demand for cleaner products, transportation and energy sources. Many people and companies are working on advancing these technologies. As green energy becomes more reliable, efficient, and cost-effective, it’ll naturally be adopted – like many technological changes before it.
Until then, placing arbitrary deadlines and benchmarks on the prevalence of renewable energy use is dangerous and another example of the government’s picking winners and losers – and, once again, West Virginia is on the losing end of yet another government scheme.
— Amanda Kieffer is the Communications Director for the Cardinal Institute for West Virginia Policy.