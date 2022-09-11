The White House has continued to make questionable decisions regarding the country’s energy future, claiming to support a green energy agenda when previous policies enacted deem otherwise. However, it’s important to acknowledge that the United States can solve the issue of costly vehicle fuel prices long term without seeking the aid from other nations.
Out of all oil and natural gas producing nations, the regulations on oil and natural gas production in the United States continue to be among the strictest. Because of this, it is baffling that the White House continues to use tactics that halt domestic crude oil production while asking foreign nations to produce more.
Saudi Arabia and other production giants have fewer restrictions in terms of energy production. Domestic production would be more in line with President Biden’s green energy policies than seeking help abroad because no other oil and natural gas producing nation abides by the same environmental standards and regulations. The Biden administration’s goal of reducing the global footprint of fossil fuels cannot be realistically achieved by calling for increased production in nations with lesser environmental and energy production standards.
The United States could reduce the high costs of gasoline and diesel fuel by harnessing its own resources. Nearly 20 million barrels of oil are consumed each day and the country has the capacity to keep up with this demand in terms of supply and workforce. It is up to the White House to work with energy companies to make this a reality and to stop the prices of diesel and gasoline from ascending to nonsensical heights.
New oil refineries have not been constructed in decades because of bureaucratic red tape. A single approval process for all refinery projects would help expedite energy productions and cost savings at the pump for millions of Americans. Competition in the use of refining technologies must also be protected so that future federal policies continue to allow refineries to use existing technology in fuel production.
The White House must swiftly lift development restrictions on federal lands and waters while also creating clear, concise directives on permitting and in the authorization of critical infrastructure projects. A streamlined process for critical infrastructure projects that support energy production should take no more than one year.
The Biden administration should accelerate efforts to relieve port congestion so that equipment necessary for energy development can be delivered and installed. Rescinding tariffs on key imports from U.S. allies would also help in swiftly resolving supply chain issues because many of the imports are important components of energy production, transportation, and refining.
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin recently stated “our persistent and increasing dependence on foreign energy and supply chains from countries who hate America represents a clear and present danger and it must end. The increased risk of geopolitical uncertainty demands that we turn our focus to increasing U.S. energy production and bringing good paying energy and manufacturing jobs back to America.” The only way we will be able to do this is to have true energy independence.
The White House needs to remember how important energy is to our economy and how harnessing it can lead to lasting benefits like lower fuel costs, job creation and retention. The White House needs to listen to industry leaders as that is the first step to solving America’s energy crisis.
— Jack David Woodrum, R-Summers, represents District 10 in the West Virginia Senate.
