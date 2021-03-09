With up to 300,000 people falling sick every day and up to 4,000 people dying daily from Covid-19 (New York Times), the U.S. is at war with the virus. One hundred fifteen thousand West Virginians have already gotten Covid-19 and almost 2,000 have died. Millions of Americans struggle to make ends meet.
Millions are without work. With a new more rapid, more transmittable Covid-19 variant spreading around the nation, President Biden announced on Friday, January 22, that Covid deaths are expected to reach 600,000 in the U.S. and it will get worse before it gets better, even with the most rapid roll-out of vaccines the can arrange.
In this health crisis, it is imperative that each person who needs health care gets it both for him/herself and to assure that he or she does not need to go out and risk spreading Covid-19 to others. Health care must be available and affordable for everyone.
People who worry they are sick with the Covid-19 virus need to seek immediate medical care. But in the U.S., 30 million people don’t have health insurance. Another 44 million have such bare-bones coverage that they are always worried about the cost of getting care. Seventy-four million Americans are at risk of financial hardship or bankruptcy from Covid-19.
The Affordable Care Act (ACA or “Obamacare”) has already allowed people with pre-existing conditions to get health care for the first time in 2010. As Cynthia Corbin, Hampshire County, told me: As a 54 year old woman with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, psoriasis, and psoriatic arthritis, the ACA has allowed her to continue to get treatment and medications. With the ACA, her insurance helps pay for these conditions. Before ACA, these would have been considered pre-existing conditions which were often not covered. She could not afford to pay for the medicines or the inhaler on my own. Without the inhaler, she would be struggling to breathe every day and she would not be able to work. She could not even walk across her house.
Biden’s current efforts to further strengthen the Affordable Care act would include:
1. Reducing drug costs.
2. Setting up a public insurance option to our current private insurance.
3. Making federal subsidies larger, thereby reducing the per person cost.
Because private insurance company-based health care can be expensive, Biden proposes an alternative, public, government-managed option to try and lower the costs. Some people think it’s a good idea and some don’t. Let’s look at both sides closely.
Some people say that taxes will increase. However, we would not necessarily pay more taxes, but could pay the U.S. government insurance directly. If the participants do pay for the public option in taxes, the rise in taxes would likely cost less than the amount you pay now to private insurance.
Some people are concerned that it would not give as good health care coverage. However, the World Health Organization (WHO) evaluated quality of health care in different nations and found that U.S. was number 37 this year (and the past 15 years) in longevity and health care quality. According to WHO, the best plans around the world are national plans, not for-profit insurance company plans.
Others say that it would be too expensive. My answer: If the public option is more expensive than your current option, don’t take it. But since insurance companies can spend 15-20 percent on profits and salaries, and the government does not need to make a profit, it would likely cost less. And the U.S. government may negotiate with health care providers and drug manufacturers to dramatically reduce the cost of drugs.
WHO explained that the U.S. private insurance plans cost almost twice as miuchper person of those in any other nation, and all the nations with less expensive and better quality care have national plans.
But will there be limitations so that I cannot see my chosen doctor or hospital? The plan can be designed so that one can choose the doctor and hospital you want.
What if I want to stay with my current private insurance plan? My answer: It’s your option. Stay with your current private insurance company.
A public option gives more insurance choices and, as we have seen around the world, the costs are often much lower for the public option than for private insurance.
When we combine these plans with a proposal to provide an additional $1,400 per person to Americans who make under $75,000 per year, Biden wants to provide critical assistance to those most in need.
These changes would lower the cost of health care and make it more affordable. And that is just what all of us West Virginians need in this health care crisis.
— David Shapiro is the founding President of PTSD Relief Now Corporation and its African PTSD Relief projects and Alliance for PTSD Recovery (both 501 C 3, non-profit charities). He is author of 3 scientific articles on Post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and numerous popular articles published around the world on PTSD and other health challenges. He has lived in Hampshire County, West Virginia since 2011.