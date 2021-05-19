What kind of world are we leaving our grandchildren, our great-grandchildren? What example are we setting for them.
We have a president who has created trillions and trillions in debt for the next generations to come, a president who has created a endless mess at the border with his radical policies who then ignores the problem and calls it handled.
We see the Democratic leadership ignores black-on-black crime, the endless deaths from black-on-black crimes in neighborhoods and inner cities. They close their eyes and blame other factors.
All people should have to spend a month on duty with a policeman. See the thuggery, the drugs, the murders in one day. Could you handle it, the endless abusive language yelled at you? The endless threats and recording your every move? There are police who cross the line just like some people who turn to crime. There are criminals who think they should never be held accountable, never arrested. Some police overreact to restrain a suspect. All these factors occur too often and should be addressed by the police and their communities.
We see the teachers union, the CDC and the president’s administration working together on the lock down of schools. The teachers union used the lockdown to get more and more money and would not let teachers go back without time and time again asking for more and more money. Some states still have lockdown on schools, but teachers still got paid. Students lost education and the memories of school mates. Parents gave up jobs to be with children.Teaching is not for everyone. Some feel they are babysitters while some feel they have to indoctrinate. Some stray from the curriculum of math, reading and science and go to social matters of the day. Some just are not teaching what matters.
We have no leadership in the Biden administration for our country. The radical policies, turning race against race. The wokeism of America, the cancel culture and the blame culture. This is the America the Biden administration has created. Our adversaries and our allies see it. It is harming our country, our way of life and our children’s future.
Carole Williams
Shady Spring