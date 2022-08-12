The late great Robert G. Ingersoll had this to say: “Thousands and thousands of mothers have presented their sons with Bibles without knowing really what the book contains. They simply followed the custom, and the sons as a rule honored the Bible, not because they knew anything of it, but because it was a gift from mother.”
The Bible was synomous with love itself.
Ingersoll goes on to say this does not prove the book was inspired ... and if all the mothers of the entire world should give Bibles to all their children, this would not prove that it was once right to murder mothers or to enslave mothers or to sell their babes.
I would add that for many Americans and others around the world, we never had a chance to examine and question the Bible until we reached college, and adult life. The church leaders have always realized this and attempted to indoctrinate young minds and those illiterate to their beliefs and faith. They would happily burn other books and people.
Here in West Virginia (and the United States as a whole) many of our conservative lawmakers realize that people are being exposed to diverse viewpoints in our public schools and social media. So how can they keep religion at the core of societal principle against this mostly hostile influence? Simple. They work their candidates into important offices of government and law and pass bills into laws forcing everyone to accept a Christian society of their making. Is it surprising that West Virginia is one of the most god-fearing, gun-loving supporter of striking down and banning anti-religious texts in the nation? So many writers to this paper are happy to advocate that only one book (Bible) should be held sacred and taught in schools. They of course have bought into the myth (lie) that our nation was totally founded upon Christian ideas. They choose not to read other sources with different opinions of our history. In fact, some of these so-called lovers of God would and have proudly bombed and taken up arms against evolution taught in our schools and would joyously praise God as they killed nonbelievers. This is no god for a reasonable man.
The Bible must be a question of fact and be substantiated like other facts. It doesn’t pass the test. Put it in a museum of mom’s folly.
Lonnie Bailey
Pineville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.