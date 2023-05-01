Landlords beware!
I write this through tears! I want to let the public know how I got taken to the cleaners.
I had a contract made for my mother's house at 110 Glenn Avenue, Beckley. It was a contract for rent-to-own and an agreement to let my furniture and belongings remain in the garage for storage.
I finally had to evict the tenants because they wouldn't pay the payments they owed. At the end of thirty days, I finally got to go inside, and boy, was I surprised! They took out the hot water baseboard system on the main floor, lights and fan in the bathroom and kitchen. Yes, they were legal to do that, however; the baseboard heaters brought a pretty penny! (Follow the story.)
I walked into the garage and all my furniture was gone, including personal items. My husband was in the Navy and traveled the world. They stole a lot of items he had brought back. My in-laws traveled to different countries and also brought us things back. Even the Barbie house, etc. was stolen. (It was the first year (Christmas) we got for our daughter for Christmas, 1985-86. All my father's tools, shovels, etc. (some were from my grandfather). He was a wood worker after he retired from the Beckley Police Department.
Everyone that bought any of these items or was given pay for drugs, you were given furniture, etc., that was stolen to pay for drugs.
You can't take away fifty years of memories, but you sure did sell or steal them!
I had pictures taken of the bar table and the house. Low and behold, there was a spoon, needles, fire extinguisher.
That pretty much tells you the story. Someday, we all face judgement day. I hope you both change your ways before it is too late.
Donna Elkins
Beckley
