Jina Belcher, the homegrown executive director of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority, is helping set the table on the economic development front in these parts, not just for the city of Beckley and not just for the county of Raleigh. But, as her title suggests, her efforts have been to the benefit of a wider community – hers, by definition, a four-county area encompassing Summers, Nicholas, Fayette and Raleigh counties.
The ripple effects, by all indications, can be and will be even wider.
This is not to say that Belcher is going down this road alone, that she is slaying dragons by her lonesome, or that portions of what lay ahead were not paved before she stepped into her new shoes at NRGRDA. But we do not remember a flurry of coordinated economic development activity such as we have seen since Belcher showed up for work a little more than a year ago.
Her early successes have been nothing shy of impressive. She seems to know where the federal money tree grows and how to shake its branches. Right out of the gate, she was up and running, working with Tom Cochrane, manager at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport, to secure an $8.3 million site development project – all in federal dollars.
Certainly, a professionally run airport is a foundational asset for any region hoping to grow its economic base. And here, not only should the airport satiate the appetite of the tourism and travel industry with a new national park just up the road, but – with a 100-acre industrial park on site – the airport should also function as a go-to, reliable cargo and distribution site, part of an aviation and aerospace industrial cluster that Cochrane and Belcher are keen on developing.
To that end, Belcher is reaching out to regional educational institutions to form partnerships with the airport and NRGRDA to set the groundwork for the emerging aerospace industry. Any successful enterprise will need a trained and skilled workforce, not something this neck of the woods is known for. But, now, New River Community and Technical College President Dr. Bonny Copenhaver has her school developing a Federal Aviation Administration certified Aircraft Maintenance Technician School with an Airframe and Powerplant rating. The program will dovetail with a corresponding bachelor’s program in Aviation Management at West Virginia University Institute of Technology.
So, yes, now local leaders are seeing how to connect the dots, how separate entities – a college and an airport – can develop a symbiotic relationship that is good for the overall community.
And now, just this past week, we learned that Pinecrest Development Corporation of Beckley is prepared to transfer 146 acres of property at its industrial park near the bypass and near the airport.
Involved in those talks? Yes, Belcher had a seat at the table and told a work session of the Beckley City Council that the NRGRDA has two active development prospects at the airport, which will benefit if additional infrastructure is laid at Pinecrest and more office spaces are available.
There is more, much more, to an early and impressive portfolio of work that Belcher has assembled.
But singling out what is going on at and near the airport, we think, is testimony enough to say this region, this county and this city should be tickled pink that a young Wyoming County woman has decided to stay at home and cast her lot with us.